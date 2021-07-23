When you think of the words ‘lip fillers,’ you are probably thinking of duck lips. However, as a matter of fact, such lips are actually the result of a botched lip injection carried out by an untrained or unlicensed expert. All it takes for people to form a bad opinion on them is because of such lip jobs.

The truth is that more and more women are opting to get lip fillers nowadays because most of the lip fillers make their lips look plump and luscious while being natural at the same time. However, as the popularity of this cosmetic treatment rises, so does the slew of myths and misconceptions surrounding them.

If you have been tempted to get lip fillers for yourself but apprehensive because of the things you’ve heard about them, read on as we debunk each myth one by one.

Myths about Lip Fillers

There are many things to know about lip fillers that people should be aware of, especially those who want to get the treatment themselves. However, the media has completely misconstrued the image of lip fillers, forming an air of negativity around them. This is why we have taken it upon ourselves to set the record straight.

Here are some completely absurd and wrong things about lip fillers that you should be mindful of:

It will Stretch and Deflate Your Lips

This is completely false. As a matter of fact, it might do the opposite. Lip fillers involve injecting your lips with the ingredient Hyaluronic Acid, which is a naturally occurring substance in our body. It helps to create lubrication between bones and muscles and boost the production of collagen in our skin.

Even long after the body’s enzymes have broken down the filler and acid, the dermis layer of our skin will remain thick. As a result, there will be little to no production of wrinkles or fine lines, your lips will not sag, and of course, they will not deflate.

They Can Cause Scars or Cold Sores

This is another completely false misconception surrounding lip fillers. There have been no reported cases of lip fillers causing cold sores and scars to anyone. This is because lip fillers are administered using injections and needles designed for one-time use, meaning they are completely sterile. That is if you get them done from a licensed and reputable expert.

Individuals with a history of cold sores or who are susceptible to getting them can potentially develop cold sores after their lip injections in some cases. If so, then they can take antiviral medication as a preventive measure.

They Look and Feel Unnatural

This is one of the common myths about lip fillers, and fortunately, this too is false. People believe lip fillers look unnatural and much like duck lips simply because of what they have seen online or on reality TV. However, the truth is that lip fillers are meant to provide a small boost to your lips, making them fuller, plump, and slightly bigger. All in all, they are meant to look natural to the average onlooker.

Unless you want that big jump in size, you can choose to get lip fillers that look completely natural. Moreover, lip injections use Hyaluronic acid to fill the lips like a liquid that the skin absorbs. Hence they make your lips feel like regular soft lips that are elastic and mobile.

I’m Too Young to Get Lip Fillers

Since fillers use Hyaluronic acid, which boosts collagen production to make you look youthful and reduce signs of aging, it is assumed that lip fillers are simply for the old. While that was true in the past, it is certainly not true anymore. Of course, there is an age limit on getting fillers, wherein individuals below the age of 21 are not recommended to get them.

However, the current surge in cosmetic treatments like lip injections is actually in part caused by the youth, that is, individuals between the age bracket of 20 to 30 years. Think of Kylie Jenner; she is the biggest celebrity known for her plump and luscious lips that she regularly gets done, and she is only 23 years old. Cosmetic surgery is a popular form of treatment to enhance your features and ultimately feel confident in your skin.

You Have to Get Them Refilled Regularly or Else They will Sag

Again, that is not true. Nowadays, you can get lip fillers that can last you anytime between six months to two years. During this time, if you don’t like the look of your lips, you can easily reverse the process and go back to your natural lips.

Similarly, lip fillers involve injecting Hyaluronic acid, which dissolves in your skin after a period of time. Of course, then your lips will not look the same, but they will certainly not sag or deflate. They will just go back to what they used to look like pre-treatment. There is no obligation that you continue to get them done for the rest of your life.

You Can Get Lip Fillers Done from Anywhere

This is certainly not true at all. Most of the botched lip jobs that you see actually come from places where they did not use the right materials, unlicensed products, or experts who are not properly trained. Hence, if you consider getting lip fillers, you should always get them from reputable and trained experts, for example, from Glasgow Lip Fillers.

The Bottom Line

Lip fillers are an excellent procedure to get done if you’re looking to boost your confidence and feel better about yourself. They can certainly look natural and beautiful, and since they are minimally invasive, they are completely safe.

