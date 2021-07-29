Breaking away from the office for some fresh air is often on employees’ minds when being cooped up in the workplace. This urge to be connected with nature has been known as the biophilia hypothesis; encouraging the link between human and nature, and being known to support physical and mental wellbeing. Many studies have recently found the immense benefits of placing some greenery in our offices, but what exactly are the effects our flourishing friends can have on the workplace? In this article, we are going to explore the top 4 benefits that plants can have on your team in the office.

Reduce Stress

Plants have been known to have stress-relieving effects on the body, and can often reduce anxiety. Studies have shown that interaction with plants can reduce physiological and psychological stress on humans by ‘promoting comfortable, soothed, and natural feelings’. This is done by positive physiological effects on the autonomic nervous system by suppressing sympathetic activity. There are also natural antidepressants in their soil being currently studied, called mycobacterium vaccae. Research has shown that this can stimulate serotonin production, improving humans’ mood and making people feel more relaxed.

Boost Morale & Creativity

The mood of your team will often be lifted when being surrounded by office plants. Stepping into an office and being greeted by nourished living plants rather than bland walls and boxes can instantly give a feeling of warmth and happiness. Through this, indoor plants encourage feelings of positivity, which comes hand in hand in increasing the energy of your team. Using plants to create an aesthetically pleasing workplace is also a cheaper alternative to major works, and the fresh, colourful atmosphere of the interior will make people excited to be there. Imagine welcoming potential clients into a bright and energised office, rather than a dreary environment? All of these incredible benefits will also impact them, and maybe increase your chances of making a sale!

Increase Concentration & Creativity

Office plants have also been known to improve humans’ cognitive function. This increases the creativity of employees, whilst enhancing concentration and problem-solving skills. Below are a few of the top indoor plants which help to increase productivity and keep your brain healthy:

Sansevieria (Snake Plant)

Ficus Benjamina (Weeping Fig)

Chlorophytum (Spider Plant)

Dracaena Deremensis

Monstera Deliciosa (Cheese Plant)

Spathiphyllum (Peace Lily)

Philodendron Scandens

Ficus

Yucca

Purify The Air

Indoor plants are able to purify the air inside the office, which helps to tackle what is known as ‘sick building syndrome’. This is where humans suffer from sickness, and is thought to be linked between how long people are spending inside buildings. Poor ventilation, lack of lighting, and high levels of dust are a few reasons people think this contributes to illness. However, having office plants can help to combat all of these issues. Plants clean the air by absorbing pollutants through stomata, pulling these to the root zone and then breathing out oxygen into the environment.

Not only can you invest in office plants, but you can also try out office plant hire. This is done by many businesses, and gives you the chance to hire plants for your workplace to create stunning indoor environments. This is an efficient and cost-effective option for your business, giving you the flexibility if changes need to be made to the office space. If you are looking for a way to boost the morale, productivity, and overall health of the team in the office, indoor plants are the way forward.