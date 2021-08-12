Heading out on your hols sometime soon? A trip abroad can be the experience of a lifetime, but you can also end up spending a lifetime trying to cover the costs! Flights, hotels, meals… all this stuff can mount up very quickly, and that’s not even taking into account the little extras like ATM fees and such.

There is a smart way to tackle a vacation though, and using the tips in this article can turn a pricey jaunt away into something much more cost-effective. And hey, that extra cash can be put towards the next one!

So let’s get into some of the best money saving tips when going on a holiday.

1. Exchange money in advance

You might think that the airport is the perfect place to get your cash sorted for your trip. After all, you can’t miss the many cash exchange kiosks dotted about even smaller airports. The catch is there’s a reason there are so many kiosks – they charge inflated prices! An easy way to save on all the money you spend is to get that cash changed before you hit the price gouging exchange places you find at airports.

In this article, Nerd Wallet outlines the best places to exchange currency. You can look into no foreign transaction fee debit or credit cards, or perhaps at a bank or credit union. Take a look at the full article for more on how you can get the best deal on exchanging money and ultimately helping you cut costs on your holiday.

2. Use the internet to find deals

When it comes to shaving your budget a little, the internet is your best friend. One of the best money saving tips when going on a holiday is to look online to get the best deals on things you know you will be splashing out for.

For example, and this ties in with the previous point, if you rock up to the airport in a foreign country looking for a hire car you will be paying top dollar. Alternatively, you could save on car hire using websites that offer you cheaper prices than you might otherwise get.

The same tip can work for hotels, attractions, and even meals!

3. Consider going budget on accommodation

For many, a dream holiday is spent sipping wine on the River Seine gazing at the Eiffel tower, or relaxing on the beach with Mojitos on a gorgeous island paradise.

The point is that the best experiences are often outside in the real world, and not within the four walls of a plush hotel room.

Sure, it’s nice to have a place to relax at the end of the day. But hotel costs add up, especially on longer trips. Even a downgrade from 3-star to 2-star can make a huge difference in the overall cost of the trip.

4. Be flexible with your dates

You’ve probably heard of the phrase “tourist season”? Well, it’s true that certain times of the year are always the busiest when it comes to holidays.

This article by Cosmopolitan states that the cheapest times to go away are May, June, and September. Miss out on the school holidays and you’ll end up spending a lot less, and the lack of tourists might make for a more peaceful time as well.

Conclusion

That sums up our list of money saving tips when going on a holiday. Hopefully, we’ve inspired you to take a few small steps to be smart with the amount you’re spending on your holiday. Good luck!