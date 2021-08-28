Telemarketing may be one of the most misunderstood business processes today. Many of us have been on the consumer end of this process, fielding calls that are trying to push us into a sale, and most of us do not enjoy that. However, it is an essential function of business, and when it is done right it’s a vital part of a healthy sales organisation.

Telemarketing is the marketing of goods or services by means of making a lot of telephone calls, typically unsolicited, to potential customers. In simpler terms, telemarketers move prospects further through the sales pipeline over the phone. With the world more dependent on remote communication than ever, running this process out of call centres is ideal.

“After you generate leads, your sales operation has to get to work on nurturing those leads and ideally moving them closer to a sale. This requires a unique skill set mixed with hard work. Telemarketers have to constantly reach out to prospects, have conversations with them, handle objections, hear the pain points, and offer solutions that can help them,” says Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, an award-winning telemarketing provider in the Philippines.

“Now every organisation is different, so how far down the sales process a telemarketer will nurture will vary, but you get the overall point. Overall, telemarketers have to make hundreds of dials a day and have conversations with many different prospects. This means they need to perform at a high volume and they need to be skilled,” he adds.

When you need a work force that can produce at a high-volume and you need them to be skilled, it makes sense to look at outsourcing. If you outsource business processes to certain parts of the world you get quality service at a fraction of the cost.

When you make the leap into telemarketing outsourcing, you will be hard-pressed to find better service than that offered in the Philippines.

Outsourcing can come with numerous complications and difficulties. Most of these issues will be tied to where you outsource to, which makes this decision an extremely important one. These issues will include communication issues, infrastructure issues, and the quality of service.

The telemarketing industry in the Philippines is built to avoid these issues and eliminate these concerns for their clients and to do so while lowering costs.

On the communication front, the telemarketing outsourcing industry in the Philippines has a few major competitive advantages. First, it has strong ties to the western business world. The country has a close cultural affinity to the West and English is one of its two official languages. This makes communication with UK customers and the global business community seamless.

On the other side of the communication equation, there is a well-built infrastructure that allows for reliable communication. With a well-designed grid that supports the telecommunication network and reliable transportation and utilities, telemarketing in the Philippines offers what many other countries cannot.

The last advantage of the Philippines as a leading telemarketing outsourcing destination is the talented, educated, and driven workforce. As one of the biggest industries in the country, these telemarketing jobs are some of the most sought after, meaning you get the best of the best when you outsource here.

There are plenty of telemarketing companies to choose from. Of those, it’s hard to find a better choice than PITON-Global. They have spent the past two decades gathering the best talent in the country.

Knowing what you know now, it’s time to reach out today and get started. Telemarketing outsourcing to the Philippines is a winning decision that could be the game changer for you and your company.