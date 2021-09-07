Do you know what DHI means? Most people do not realize it, and it is a positive thing for people suffering from hair thinning. Statistics indicate that about 85% of people have this kind of issue, especially when they are in their 50’s.

There are numerous developments to curb such problems. Direct hair implantation is what is commonly known as DHI. If you need more details, use this dhi hair transplant link.

Who is Resul Yaman?

Dr. Resul Yaman was born in 1982 in Istanbul, Turkey. Dr. Yaman graduated from Istanbul University, Cerrahpasa Faculty of Medicine in 2005.

While he was studying at the university he started to search about the subject because of his hair loss problem.After gratuation, he started to work as an assistant at a hair transplantation clinic.He had his hair transplantation surgery in 2007.

Dr. Resul Yaman has performed exclusive hair transplant, facial hair transplant and eyebrow transplant surgery at his own clinic in Istanbul since 2009.He has more than 10 years of experience in the field of hair restoration surgery.

He is committed to staying active in this field through ongoing education and incorporating the latest advances into his practice.

Dr. Resul Yaman, has developed a new and exciting surgical instrument for Follicular Unit Excision (formerly known as follicular unit extraction) called the “Modified FUE-Yaman Implanter”. The “Modified FUE-Yaman Implanter” is different than other follicular unit implanters, because the grafts have minimal contact with the patients skin and the surgeons forceps. The “Modified FUE-Yaman Implanter” is an instrument used to transplant follicular units in to the patient’s recipient zone (scalp). This device was designed to reduce physical contact to the patients grafts. By reducing the amount of physical contact, the grafts and the scalp experience less trauma, which lead to a greater graft survival and faster healing

Dr. Yaman is an active member of International Society of Hair Restoration Surgeons (ISHRS), the world’s largest organization of hair restoration surgery. He uses Modified Micromotor FUE technique.

MODIFIED MICRO MOTOR FUE

By Transplanting many hair follicles, It is possible to get dense and natural results.The serial incision capability of micromotor allows to get more hair follicles.

Taking so many hair follicles requires a long time to be tranplanted. Thus, hair follicles stay out for a long time and get damaged. Micromotor is a devise can reach high speed so it may damage hair follicles.

Our modification has two main objective:Firstly,by using micromotor at low speed prevents hair follicles damages arising from heating and breaks.Secondly, It aims to reduce the duration of hair follicles staying out.

However, the operation is being performed by taking 1000 unit hair follicles incrementally. In this modification after taking and transplanting 1000 hair follicles the operation moves on the other 1000 ones. When the procedure is repeated four times a day,4000 hair follicles are transplanted healthily.

By this means, hair follicles staying out duration is from 15 to 45 minutes which is also the ideal time for majör organ transplantations.

How Does DHI Work?

Always work with a specialist. They work by removing the hair follicles from the scalp, and it mainly happens on the back of your head or the balding parts. After the hair transplant turkey, the follicles should grow into new hairs.

Below is what you should expect during the transplant session:

The surgeon starts shaving your hair and numbing the area, and they will use some anesthesia.

The second step is to extract all the follicles from the head, especially the back part. And then, the doctor will implant them on the bald areas.

The final stage is to apply antibiotic cream and then place some bandages on the parts.

The entire process takes about eight hours to complete, but it can change depending on the follicles to transplant. You need to know that it will take more than a year to experience the full results.

When do you need this procedure?

It is an innovative technique that is beneficial to people suffering from androgenic alopecia. Did you know that it is among the common hair loss type? That is why these kinds of people are the top candidates for such a procedure.

It is a standard procedure for both males and females since they are both exposed to hair loss.

Characteristics to look for a great candidate

You need to be above 25 years to qualify for this procedure People with thicker hair tend to achieve the best results than people with thinner hair. The reason being thicker hair offers the best coverage. Patients who have more hair density are considered the best candidate for DHI. If your hair colour matches your skin tone, you will achieve the best results. When you have realistic expectations, you will enjoy the outcome.

After DHI, you should expect natural and beautiful hair. The good thing about DHI is that you do not need any major surgery. It means that the exertions will be minimal or zero.

Another added advantage is that there are fewer infections since there will be no scars with the technique. All you need is to get professionals to handle the procedure to achieve the effectiveness of the implantation.

Are you in the market for a hair transplant? A procedure that does not require any surgery and with a lower infection rate, then DHI should be your choice. Apart from being a bit costly, you will enjoy a higher growth rate.