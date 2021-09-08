Are you planning to give your loved one a women’s Rolex? If yes, then you are making the right decision. Whether you are giving your loved one a women’s Rolex to celebrate their birthday, anniversary, or any other special occasion, you are making the right decision. Rolex watches are among the best watches on the market and are considered a timeless gift. But the success of this brand has also led to the mushrooming of fake women Rolex watches. Therefore, you need to be very careful when shopping for one so that you don’t regret it later when you find out that you have bought a fake watch. In this article, we will give you tips on how to buy a genuine Rolex watch for your loved one.

1. Research! Research! Research

If it is your first time buying a women’s Rolex watch, the worst thing you can do is walk into a shop and buy a Rolex watch without doing your research. As said earlier, there are so many fake Rolex watches in the maker, and if you are not careful, you can end up buying one. So, before you go shopping, conduct thorough research to know the features of a genuine women’s Rolex watch, its price, and places in Singapore where you can buy a genuine womens Rolex watch. It is very difficult to buy a fake Rolex watch if you do your research well. So, make sure you conduct thorough research before you start shopping

2. Buy from a genuine dealer

Another very important tip when buying women’s Rolex is buying the watch from a genuine dealer. There are many shops (online and offline) that sell Rolex watches in Singapore. However, not all of them are authorized dealers. If you buy a women’s Rolex watch from a dealer who is not authorized, then you may end up regretting later when you realize that the watch is not genuine. The only way to be sure that the women’s Rolex watch that you are buying is genuine is by purchasing it from an authorized dealer. Rolex has authorized specific shops in Singapore to sell its products. So, before you buy the watch, confirm to see if the shop is authorized.





3. Consider the shop’s credibility

Before you make your final choice, check the shop to see if it is credible. Some of the things that indicate that the shop is credible include the number of years the shop has been in operation, customer reviews and ratings, and warranty period of their products. If that particular shop has been around for long, chances are that it is credible and sells genuine women’s Rolex watches. Additionally, if the shop has positive customer reviews and ratings, it means that the product is genuine. The warranty period of the Rolex is also a crucial factor that indicates whether the shop is credible or not. Women Rolex watches are quite expensive but durable. As a result, most genuine dealers usually give a warranty period of up to 5 years. If you want to be on the safe side, buy a women’s Rolex watch from a shop in Singapore that is credible.