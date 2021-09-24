Bingo has been one of the most popular games in the UK for decades. Whether it is its social aspect or ability to keep players on the edge of their seats, bingo’s reputation remains solid. In recent years, bingo has moved from large halls to the online world, which only solidified its fame.

With its revamped image, online bingo has been attracting a diverse set of players. Now people can participate in their favorite game from the comfort of their own homes whenever they want. Developers have gone to great lengths to make this game visually appealing and even more entertaining to play.

With new UK bingo sites emerging every day, it can be challenging to choose the right one. At first glance, they may all look the same, but you should consider numerous factors before reaching a decision. This guide will help you determine which online bingo site is worthy of your time and money by learning to separate the wheat from the chaff.

User Interface

Potential players should firstly pay attention to the layout of the website. If you think it’s difficult or confusing to use, the chances are you won’t use it as often. A good website is easy to use. This means you can find your favorite games right away and load them quickly.

You should also look at the design, which includes the color scheme, the mascot, and the general look of it. Playing bingo should be an enjoyable experience, so if the website’s appearance is not appealing, just keep looking for one you’ll enjoy using.

Bonuses

Most UK bingo sites offer some kind of bonus; it all depends on what you’re looking for. A player normally gets these when they first open up an account.

No deposit bonus —These are the so-called no deposit bonuses, which you get simply for opening an account before depositing any money. However, these are not very common.

First-time deposit bonus — You’ll often get a welcome bonus that is a percentage of your deposit. Choose a website that offers high deposit bonuses, just pay attention to restrictions to money withdrawal.

Promotions

Apart from bonuses, a good website should have regular promotions. These promotions are only available if you’ve already purchased a subscription. They can range from getting free spins, cashback offers, and prize draws to reload bonuses, which come in handy when you make a re-deposit.

Study all of the promotions carefully before you decide to subscribe. Once you better understand the special offers and the prizes, your chances of success will increase. Many UK bingo sites offer VIP clubs and loyalty schemes, so you can look into those once you gain some more experience.

Safety and Customer Support

Security is extremely important when choosing an online bingo website. Make sure that the website you’re looking into is licensed by an appropriate gambling commission. This step will ensure that the website follows all of the rules and regulations mandated by the law.

Most bingo sites take security matters seriously, meaning you won’t have to worry about your personal and financial records leaking to third-party websites. Another thing to check is whether customer support works tirelessly to help its users — unforeseen situations can happen at any given moment.

Customer support should help you solve any potential problems, answer your concerns, and give adequate advice. Live chat customer support that is available 24/7 is a better option than dialing a number, so keep that in mind when weighing out your options.

Games Availability

One of the most important factors when looking for an adequate bingo website is the type and number of games available. Most websites have the classics, like 75-ball and 90-ball games. Nowadays, you can also come across different variations like 80-ball and 30-ball bingo and some jackpot variants.

When looking into a site, think of other games you like to play. Many bingo sites offer a variety of other games like slot machines, poker games, and casino table games. They can prove to be a worthy distraction if you ever need a break from bingo.

Banking Options

Lastly, consider which banking method works best for you before you make the final decision. Luckily, many bingo websites allow withdrawals and deposits by traditional methods like debit or credit cards, as well as e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, or Neteller.

Most bingo players favor the e-wallet option because it allows them to make a deposit instantaneously. If you have a preferred payment option make sure you look into the website closely to check whether it’s available.