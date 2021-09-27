Internet Explorer is a universal internet browser and a part of Windows operating systems. While it works great most of the time, every now and then, you’ll get in a situation where IE freezes or fails to open. There could be an underlying issue causing this behavior. This article will cover the possible reasons for Internet Explorer not working and suggest a few ways to fix the problem.

Possible Reasons for Internet Explorer Not Working

When your Internet Explorer has an underlying issue, you may receive an error message stating that the browser has encountered a problem and needs to close. In most cases, you can fix this problem by closing and restarting the browser. If it fails to open afresh or opens shortly then closes, here are the most common causes.

1. Low Memory

Windows 10 usually gives you an error message when your PC is low on memory. Running out of RAM can make your IE browser and other open programs on your PC malfunction and freeze. You can fix this issue by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Escape simultaneously to open the Task Manager. The Task Manager will show you a list of processes and programs open on your computer. Select the ones that are using high CPU and memory, right-click on them, then choose End Task. This command will close these programs and free up memory on your PC. Make sure you only close programs you recognize.

2. Presence of Malicious Software

Malicious software or malware can cause many problems on your computer. Apart from stealing your sensitive data, malware can consume a lot of your PC’s resources, thus making the computer sluggish. It can also corrupt your programs and files, or worse, crash your computer. It’s always advisable to install anti-malware software and keep your computer up-to-date to prevent any malicious attacks.

3. Registry Errors

Several issues can cause registry errors. The main ones include malware, improper uninstallation of applications, or the presence of unnecessary files on your computer. If your Windows registry is corrupted, it can cause your Internet Explorer and other programs to lag, fail to start, or freeze. The best way to prevent registry errors is to have anti-malware software and uninstall programs properly. You can also fix registry errors with cleaning tools like CCleaner and BleachBit. They will fix most issues and remove unneeded registry entries.

4. Damaged System Files

System files play a critical role in your computer’s operating system. Without these files, your OS will not function correctly or at all. System files can be corrupted by malware, hardware problems, system crashes, or errors when updating. Try to keep your operating system updated and your hard drive free from malware so that you can prevent corruption of your system files.

5. Add-ons

Another cause that could be preventing your IE from working is malicious add-ons and extensions. Add-ons are usually useful because they add features and functionality to your browser. Malicious add-ons, however, can pose a threat to your IE browser and prevent it from working. If you suspect you have a malicious add-on, disable it as soon as possible and remove it from your browser. Also, try to ensure that your IE browser has JavaScript enabled so that you can browse easily and smoothly through any website. Here is a guide on to enable JavaScript in IE 11.

Closing Remarks

Your Internet Explorer might be acting up due to malware, low memory, damaged systems files, and registry errors. If everything else fails, you can get IE up and running again by resetting the browser settings. In your IE browser, select the Tools icon at the top right. On the drop-down menu, choose Internet Options, then go to the Advanced tab in the window that pops up. Click Reset to apply default settings, then select Okay.