What Is Seo And What Services Does It Include

Statistics say that nearly 93% of all web traffic comes through search engines. If you want potential customers to be found by your customers, you need to be indexed on major search engines and ranked highly. In this case, Seo specialists come to play.

SEO — search engine optimization — services are services intended to increase visibility and organic search traffic to a website. These are provided by SEO agencies or freelance specialists. What services do they perform? Here are the basic services included in the SEO “package”:

Website structure&content analysis;

Off-page online analysis;

Website code and structure optimization;

Optimization of off-page factors;

Optimization of the site’s content.

The importance of SEO for small businesses is difficult to overestimate. Thus, let’s see what is the average Seo cost for a small business and how can business owners optimize their expenses.

Seo Prices Models For A Small Business

There are several SEO pricing models on the market and choosing one of them sometimes feels overwhelming. Let’s take a brief outlook on the most popular SEO pricing models available.

Hourly Seo Rates

A pricing model similar to the hourly development model. In this model, you need to pay for the total amount of hours an SEO executive spent on your website. This may appear costly but excellent when you exactly know what you need from an SEO company.

Monthly Retainer

A monthly retainer is the most popular SEO pricing model. In this case, you pay the SEO services provider a fixed rate every month. For instance, Rexsoft offers 3 types of monthly SEO packages. Basic $997 per month, Growth $2,497, and Scale-up $4,997. This model tends to be more cost-effective and especially beneficial for small businesses and startups looking to grow their business online.

Project-based Seo

In a project-based SEO pricing model, a customer pays for a complete SEO project. It lets companies accomplish their SEO goal without signing multiple contracts. This model is beneficial; in terms of flexibility, costing, and timeline.

Fixed-based Seo

The fixed-based SEO model implies a customer signs a custom contract with an SEO services provider. Clients only pay for the range of services they need for their businesses. This is an excellent model for those who know what specific tools they need to boost the website’s optimization.

Top Factor That Impact The Seo Cost For A Small Business

We’re sure it always made you wonder how calculations are done around SEO. In fact, the final cost of SEO for a small business depends on many factors. Let’s overview 3 major ones.

Location

One of the game-changers. If you’re considering a USA-based company, you have to be prepared for larger expenses than if you were considering outsourcing to India or East Europe. Why? Because the resources are more expensive, the living standards are higher and so are the profit margins.

Quantity

This aspect definitely makes a huge difference in the final cost. The prices vary depending on how much content you want to receive under one plan. Before contracting with an SEO provider, it’s crucial if you review not only the activities offered but also their quantity. This will help you avoid potential confusions and misunderstandings.

The Type of SEO Provider

Whether you hire a freelancer SEO executive or deal with an SEO agency affects the price either. Who is better to hire is a contradictory topic. On the one hand, freelancers’ services cost less. On the other hand, the agency can guarantee the quality, timely delivery, and credibility.

Top Tips On Reducing The Seo Cost

Luckily or not for small businesses but the final price or SEO services can be reduced or increased. This is no mystery that very few small business owners seek ways of increasing the final cost. Hence, we are ready to provide you with valuable tips on how to make the SEO cost fit your budget.

Outsource

Outsourcing is, by far, the best method to save money without compromising quality. U.S-based SEO executives will charge 5 times more than executives from India or Eastern Europe. The reasons for that are already clear. We suggest outsourcing to Ukraine to boost your SEO for an adequate cost.

Write Your Own Content

Nobody knows your product better than you. Think about it, who is better suited to write about your company than people who are involved in the workflow every single day. Don’t get it wrong. People at SEO agencies and freelancer SEO executives are great at writing useful and effective content for your website. Nevertheless, when it comes to reducing the SEO cost, writing content on your own can save a tremendous amount of money.

Audit

Before optimizing your website, you need to fully audit it. An SEO audit can give you a basic understanding of where you stand and what needs to be fixed. Very often, an audition is the 50% of work that needs to be done.

Hire SEO Specialists From Rexsoft

Look no further if you’re looking for local SEO services to take your company to the next level. Regardless of your budget, Rexsoft specialists focus on boosting visibility in organic search engine results. The company’s gems implement both the technical and creative components necessary to boost traffic and increase the search engine awareness of your website.