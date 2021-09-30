Learn why MT4 or MetaTrader 4 is a good idea for building a great trading strategy. The platform has a convenient interface, and a myriad of tools designed particularly for Forex traders. As for the indicators, they can help you make price predictions. Learn more below.

What Are Forex Indicators?

In simple terms, indicators stand for mathematical calculations based on previous data of one currency pair including its volume, interest, exchange rates. They can help one analyze trading instruments via graphs, charts, and bars.

Pros:

User-friendly;

Available for almost every currency pair;

Reveal clear visuals;

Save time.

Cons:

Predictive indicators can be wrong;

Relying on indicators only is not the best idea.

Let’s make it clear. With the ADX (Average Directional Movement) indicator, traders can understand the trends for one currency pair, and how often or quickly the price rates are fluctuating.

Types of MT4 Indicators

You have to know about the following:

Trade indicators — learn the market trends;

Forex volume indicators — understand the number of shares/contracts that are traded at a specific time period;

Forex oscillators — get to know proper exit and entry points for a position.

Some of the best options to go for are moving average indicators, MACD indicators, and trend reversal indicators to momentum and volume indicators. By the way, you can download the indicator for free!

How to Install MT4 Indicator?

Follow the next steps:

Create a folder on your computer for storing files. Choose the Forex indicator and download. Unpack the archive, and copy files from the downloaded indicator to your MetaTrader platform folder. Click on the terminal icon, go to Properties, and Find Object. Close the terminal, and restart it. Your indicator will appear, and you need to check the settings.

Where to Find the Best Indicators?

RoboForex 10 MT4 indicators;min.deposit — $10; Admiral Markets 16 MT4 indicators;min.deposit — $100; Tickmill 15 MT4 indicators;min.deposit — $100.

Pick one from the table to find the MT4 indicators for download. Note, they are crucial for beginners to avoid huge losses.