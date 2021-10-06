The popularity of the cryptocurrency market has been on the bull run over the last few months and has shown prospects of continued popularity in the investing world. More and more people are discovering the unlimited possibilities to make a lot of money investing in crypto, which is a major contributing factor to the rapid rise in popularity.

However, just as it’s possible to rake in huge sums of money from crypto, it is also possible to lose a lot of money. However, there is nothing to worry about there as the latter happens typically when an individual doesn’t have adequate knowledge of the crypto market before trading or investing.

Therefore, if you want to invest in crypto, ensure you make well informed decisions, especially now that there are more-than-ever cryptocurrencies available in the market to choose from. Now, the big question is, how do you make a smart crypto investment decision?

A new meme cryptocurrency, HUH token, operating on the Binance Smart Chain Network, has just been recently launched with 888,000,000,000 tokens in total supply. Without exaggerating, HUH is the first crypto token that will empower social investors to make money from their social media photos and posts. The team is building a decentralized finance project on Blockchain technology to modernize traditional financing and create a source of passive income for social crypto investors.

HUH is a yield-generating smart contract on the Binance Smart Chain that rewards the community with redistributed BNB and HUH tokens.

This token also features a static rewards system implemented basically to encourage network users to HODL the token for a longer period, thereby minimizing the risk of major price fluctuations caused by swing trades. Besides, the referral system ultimately grows the community and community members’ wallets exponentially.

According to HUH’s whitepaper, “Once an individual is referred using a referral code, the Referrer benefits by receiving a 10% redistribution of BNB on the initial purchase of the Referee. Both the Referrer and Referee receive a permanently reduced sell tax from 20% to 10%.”

“Should the Referee then refer to a further individual to also benefit from this program, the initial person in the chain also receives a 2% reward from the purchase of the third person referred. This is capped at the third individual.”

In addition, all rewards earned are automatically distributed without the need for any further actions, such as staking, farming, etc.

Trading HUH also features a 15% tax on buy orders and a 20% tax on sell orders. Selling is intentionally made expensive by the creators to discourage dumping and ensure the price stability of the cryptocurrency. Once the token is launched next week, you will be able to buy HUH Token on PancakeSwap.

Follow HUH Token on their Socials before they Launch:

Website: https://huh.social

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuhToken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huhToken/

Telegram: https://t.me/HUHTOKEN