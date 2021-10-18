For any business or brand, Instagram can be a major part of their marketing strategy. It can be difficult to find the secrets to Instagram growth, but expanding your following on the platform is a key part of making it a valuable aspect of your marketing plan. Let’s take a look at five ways you can optimise your Instagram growth this year.

5 Instagram Growth Tactics For 2021

1. Use An Organic Instagram Growth Service

Perhaps the best way to attract real, organic followers for Instagram is through engagement marketing. With this strategy, you like a few posts from people you want to have following you. Then, they’ll check out your profile and decide for themselves if they want to follow you or not. The problem is, engagement marketing can take a lot of time and energy, even if you have a dedicated social media manager on your staff.

Instead, you can look for Instagram growth services that are reliable and legitimate.

The primary thing you want to avoid is anyone who wants to sell you a specific number of followers. If they do, they’re going to give you bots and fake accounts as followers. After all, if they can guarantee a certain number of new followers (especially in a short amount of time), are they going to be talking to all of those people and asking them to follow you? Nope. Instead, they have a bank of fake accounts that’ll just like your page, but not give you any real, meaningful engagement.

So, you want to look for a growth service that will take time to help you grow your following with real accounts. It’s always a good idea to look for reviews to see what other customers have said about a particular service before you decide to purchase or subscribe. Reviews are always helpful when making an important business decision.

2. Use Instagram Ads

This is a classic idea, but it works! Because Instagram is owned by Facebook, they have high-level targeting abilities for their ads. You can target your ads to people based on demographic, interests or other accounts they follow. You also have many options for types of ads you can use. Whether that’s a static photo ad in Stories or in the feed or a video ad, you can choose exactly the type of ad that’ll resonate with your audience.

Influencer marketing is all the rage when it comes to developing a solid business strategy, and for good reason. However, make sure to choose the right strategy for you. That might mean going with micro-influencers instead of the big names. Instagram is home to so many micro-influencers who have built up a following of people who are perfectly in your target audience. You simply need to find them. Don’t stress about the word “micro” – in fact, that can be a good thing. Sometimes macro-influencers have too many followers and they don’t have a real relationship with them. As such, their followers might ignore the ads they post. Instead, micro-influencers know their audience and what their needs and likes are, so they can be a great resource for growing your Instagram presence.

4. Optimize Your Profile For Search

Many people overlook this strategy, but it’s so important. People are searching on Instagram every single day. If you aren’t using the right keywords in your bio and profile, you’re missing out on valuable chances for the right people to find you. Don’t stuff your profile with keywords, but make sure you’re clearly stating what you do and who you help. This’ll also help you convert anyone who comes to your page through engagement marketing, too.

5. Brand Collaborations

Similar to micro-influencers, consider working with other brands in your niche. No, you don’t have to work with your competitors, but there’s most likely a complementary brand to yours on Instagram that you could work with for a collaboration. You’ll each get access to the other’s audience, and you can build a great partnership in the process. Whether you want to do giveaways, Instagram Story takeovers, or some other strategy, working with another brand is a great way to help expand your reach on Instagram.

Time To Start Growing

Navigating the world of Instagram growth can be a little tricky and overwhelming, but it’s important to help you establish a strong presence on the app. Whether you choose to implement just one of these suggestions or you want to try all five tactics, you’ll see an increase in your following soon. Remember that consistent, steady growth is the goal so you can really attract and retain the right followers. So what are you waiting for? Start growing your Instagram reach now.