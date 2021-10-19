Learning Spanish can be a wonderful experience and if you also take advantage of this opportunity to undertake an amazing trip, you will be certainly killing two birds with one stone. If you are searching for the best cities to combine both learning and tourism, here is our top 10 selection for you to choose from. Take a look!

1. Madrid, Spain

Tradition, beauty and an incredible lifestyle are combined at this magnificent city where the learning experience will be easy and joyful. Taking a Spanish course in Madrid is one of the best choices for foreign students, and that is because its location is perfect and because the city itself offers many different activities and attractions everybody will enjoy while attending Spanish classes.

Make sure to choose a school which offers specially designed programs for foreign students so you can enjoy making new friends at the same time you discover one of the most amazing cities in Europe. Expanish is a very good choice, as they offer the whole experience including Spanish lessons in Madrid, with the chance of having intensive courses, tours and outdoor activities and several accommodation options depending on your privacy preferences.

Planning your Spanish course trip to Madrid has never been easier, and you will find an amazing city full of joy and nice people from all over the world to share the experience with.

2. Buenos Aires, Argentina

If you want to make your trip even more exiting, you should visit this amazing city and learn about passionate hearts. Latin Americas most popular football fans, will share their friendship with you at once, at the same time they invite you to sit at their table for an exclusive “asado” with the most delicious wine.

If you are searching for the best place for making unforgettable friends, then you should come to Buenos Aires and learn how to say “che” as a real local.

Argentina also offers amazing cities to discover, all over the country, for you to visit once you have finished your Spanish course in Buenos Aires.

3. Barcelona, Spain

Multi-cultural and eclectic, this city is one of youngest people favorites. Due to its beautiful beaches, it offers many different activities and that is why, many students form all over the world, choose Barcelona to study Spanish in Europe.

4. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

The Caribbean is an excellent excuse for almost everything, don t you think? And Mexico has an amazing reputation regarding food, music, fun and beaches of course. So, if you want to have an unforgettable experience while listening to the most exciting stories from oldest times, Mexico is the right place for you. Tourists form all over the world are always welcome to this city of dreams and enchantment.

5. Montevideo, Uruguay

One of the most special features about this city is that its every day life, is in no hurry at all. Montevideo has its own rhythm, relaxed and kind. It is very easy to make friends and share a “mate” with anyone there. And you will enjoy the food as much as the amazing sunsets at the rambla.

It is a great place to visit, and due to the very short distances between cities, you can visit amazing touristic spots such as Punta del Este or Carmelo, during the day.

6. Habana, Cuba

Visiting Cuba is kind of traveling back in time, something everybody should do some time to understand many social and political aspects regarding the island history. Tourism is always welcome, though, because it is certainly one of the main economical incomes of the island.

Living in La Habana can be a very interesting experience if you want to get to know how does Cuban people really live.

7. Santiago de Chile, Chile

A beautiful city with the Cordillera de Los Andes as the most amazing background. Their accent is quite funny and you will feel it almost like a nice song, but you will get used to it very easy and will learn Spanish in a very joyful way.

Get ready for walking, because there are many different things to do in Santiago, and you won´t like to miss anything.

8. Bogota, Colombia

Spanish is a language spoken in many countries around the world, and as you know, each country has its own accent, and that is a funny thing to learn. You already know you can end up speaking with “che” if you go to Argentina, or adding Z to words in Spain. But Colombia has one of the finest Spanish accents, and that may be a good reason for choosing Bogota as your Spanish learning city.

9. Lima, Peru

Sweet and clear, Spanish sounds like a poem spoken by the people in Peru, this is why, it would be very easy and joyful to learn this language here. You can also take the opportunity to visit amazing spots like Cusco o Machu Pichu, and make the most of your time travelling and learning.

10. San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a wonderful destination full of nature and adventure, this is why many young students decide to go there and learn Spanish while they enjoy their fantastic outdoor activities. Anyway, it has many different accents, being the one spoken in San Jose, the closet to the one spoken in Bogota, known as one of the finest Spanish accents in Latin America.

Have you chosen your next destination already?

With all these fantastic tips, you are now ready to decide where to go first. Learning Spanish abroad can be an extraordinary experience if you choose your school wisely. Make sure everything is already set up for you and that you will be welcome to spend your time with other students like you.

This will be the best way of having an amazing time visiting new places at the same time you learn Spanish, make new friends and live an unforgettable experience.