In the USA, the Forex market is scrupulously monitored and regulated by the government. To provide financial services to US residents, a broker must fully comply with the requirements set by the CFTC and NFA and get a license. Still, in this country, there is a good variety of brokers to choose from. The only problem is to find the most suitable company.

Obviously, we recommend you start by checking the license. You can easily find this information on the Web. Remember that, to receive legal profits and avoid scammers, you must turn to licensed companies only. Then, decide which assets you want to trade and find a few suitable services. Now is the time to compare their terms of use, namely, minimum deposit limits, commissions, spreads, penalties, additional fees, available platforms, client support, educational content. Also, if you are a beginner, you had better choose a source oriented towards copy trading or social trading. This method involves mimicking trades executed by professional traders and allows one to earn without much experience. A valuable source of information is users’ reviews and ratings of the best US Forex brokers ratings.

After you make your choice, test it with virtual funds. Most companies offer free demo accounts for that. This way, you can check whether the website selected operates smoothly and whether its functionality suits your needs. Be sure to test research functions as well.

Sure, we would be happy to recommend a few US brokers worth your attention. That will save you time. So, among the leading companies, we must mention Forex.com, IG Markets, TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, and OANDA. If you are new to Forex trading, it is better to start from the latest mentioned option. But in case you are interested in advanced functionality, try TD Ameritrade or Interactive Brokers.