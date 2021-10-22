A holiday probably seems impossible on a student budget. Student finances can be difficult – between rent prices and never-ending parties. However, it is important to have a break and refresh your mind. You don’t need a luxury holiday as a student – but you could do with some time away from university.

The UK has plenty of holiday destinations on offer. You could enjoy an adventure holiday in Scotland, or a city break in London. You can save your spare cash throughout the academic term for your next minibreak away. Ask a few of your friends to come with you and enjoy a fun-filled adventure away.

York

If you like history and the northern accent, York is the place for you. You can enjoy a wealth of restaurants and bars after walking along the ancient walls. You can wander along the winding streets of The Shambles – perfect for those who love Harry Potter. There is even a Harry Potter store at the end of the magical lanes.

Brighton

Head down south to Brighton for a beachside destination. You can walk along the pier and enjoy a few arcade games after some fish and chips. Or, head into town and pop into a few independent shops and cafes throughout the Brighton lanes. There are some fantastic brunch spots available. Make sure to look up and spot a few pieces of graffiti throughout the beachside town. As the sun begins to set, head to the Royal Pavilion for a taste of Indian architecture.

Newcastle

Newcastle is the perfect place to party the weekend away. With affordable prices and charming locals, Newcastle is a favourite holiday destination among students. Before you go clubbing, take a walk by the quayside and watch the skyline light up. Newcastle has plenty of history and culture to offer, as well as a unique Geordie accent.

Norfolk

Sometimes university can be a little overwhelming, and you just need a weekend to relax. Norfolk has smaller crowds and wonderful rolling hills to explore. You could use a loan for students with poor credit to fund your holiday away. Everyone needs a helping hand from time to time.

Edinburgh

Head to Edinburgh for a taste of Scottish culture. You can visit Edinburgh Castle to learn all about Scottish heritage and history. Hike up to Arthur’s Seat to see the city views and reflect on your year so far. Or, take a day to go shopping in the city and indulge in a delicious lunch spot. You might even spot a few festivals in Edinburgh if you’re lucky. The Fringe Festival is one of the best cultural festivals in the UK and usually starts at the end of August.

Take a short break from your studies and enjoy a UK staycation with your friends.