Ask yourself the question: “Why do I need an influencer?” Working with influencers is one of the most influential tools. On the TikTok platform, these collaborations always look fresh and trendy. But it is worth considering the fact of the relevance of such work specifically for your product or service. And are there any good and popular TikTokers in your niche who can coolly present your values.

First, you need to define the goal of your ad campaign. Next, you need to understand the value of the brand, what you need to convey to the audience, what approach to use, what bloggers TikTok will attract.

Next, you need to prepare your own page for advertising with TikTokers. This point applies to working with any social network. After you understand what your goal is, you need to prepare the content and the place where the potential client will go after advertising for these goals. If this is a site, then it should work flawlessly and contain up-to-date information. If this is a page, fill it with interesting and useful publications. If you are selling a product, take care of the readiness of the sales department, assortment, and sufficient quantity of goods.

The next item is the selection of a TikToker. There are many useful tools for choosing the right influencer. Initially, you need to analyze the Tiktoker profile, choose the interaction format and start negotiations.

If you have agreed on a job, prepare a video script. Think about how you want to show your product, find out the cost of advertising from TikTokers, make a brief, voice agreements, run a campaign, and be sure to evaluate the results of advertising from TikTok bloggers.

Goals of cooperation with tiktokers

Tiktoker is as much an influencer as a blogger on other social networks. Therefore, the goals of collaboration in different channels may be similar. The most popular and demanded are:

Brand recognition. For TikTok, this is one of the relevant goals because you can reach a large number of audiences.

Formation of the brand image, transmission of its ideas and values. By using a Tiktoker video about a specific topic, you can show how much your brand supports those ideas.

Attraction of subscribers. On TikTok, this is a less necessary goal than on other social media.

Involvement. The goal is more relevant to Instagram than TikTok.

Generation of leads.

Sales. Lead generation and sales can even be combined into one goal. Selling is pretty hard on TikTok because there are no anchor links on the web. But for example, 150 characters for the text help to accommodate a promotional code for a discount. With such a Tiktoker advertisement and thanks to this promotional code, you can track how many people contact you and how many products you sell on this network.

Customer loyalty. If you want to build trust with your audience, stimulate repeat purchases, due to the fact that users like your brand, how you communicate, communicate with your audience, then this goal is suitable for working with TikTok.

Downloading applications. This target works well for TikTok too. Especially if this is an application that deals with some kind of processing.

More details about the formats of cooperation with TikTokers

The first popular format is tik tok advertising with bloggers. For example, you have a video processing application profile. In 150 characters under the advertising video, you can ask the tiktoker to place a short description-liner and mark the profile of the application itself, a couple of hashtags, by which the video will then be ranked. Already from the advertised profile, you can lead the audience to the place where you need it.

Even in TikTok, you can popularize a challenge from a brand well. If you are launching a certain activity, a challenge (possibly with a prize fund), then you need to attract TikTokers in order to popularize this activity.

The activity of ordinary users in promotions increases only after opinion leaders join them. To popularize the activities of brands, massive global companies, a tool for working with tiktokers is what you need.

The third format of cooperation is the creation of content for the brand (“takeover”). In this case, the blogger maintains a profile of your social network for one day. For TikTok, this format has changed slightly: it has become popular to attract famous influencers with developed pages to shoot content for a brand page. Such content turns out to be as bright as possible, cool and, due to the recognizable figure of the influencer, gets a good ranking.

What to analyze with TikTokers?

Average number of video views. You don't need to take the maximum or minimum, you need to focus on the average number of views. As a result of cooperation, you will receive plus or minus the same indicator.

Posting frequency. Analyze how often the influencer posts something to understand how you will fit into this format and how lively its page is. On TikTok, videos need to be posted one to three times a day. If you plan to advertise on TikToker, make sure that in the same e day he didn’t advertise your or any other brand.

Percentage of audience geography. In addition to the statistics of views of each video, it is important to consider the statistics of subscribers. Study the geography of Tik Tok fans.

Content presentation format, profile topic. A very important factor to consider when working with Tiktokers. A value-based approach is in vogue, and this is important to consider. You can manually analyze the influencer by such indicators by examining the activity of the Tiktoker. You can also launch the Hype Auditor service. It’s built to analyze all influencers, but it works for TikTok too. Thanks to this program, you can also find TikTokers for cooperation, track activity, and see the results. TikTok is not a social network where it is easy to wind up likes and views.

Separately about the value approach

This is a trend of collaboration with all influencers. For several years now, we have been talking about the fact that big bloggers with a million people are starting to lose their popularity. Effective collaboration today lies in working with microinfluencers. They have a much smaller audience, but their readers trust them more. Microinfluencers broadcast their values, they are more friendly and interesting to the audience.

Based on this, you need to choose exactly those guys who are relevant to your brand in terms of values.

Avoid anti-influencers (an influencer who is followed not because the user likes him, but because he does not like him), because advertising will not inspire confidence in such a blogger and will not give a good result.