In the past few years, e-cigarettes have become rather popular, especially among the younger generations. However, the older men and women don’t shy away from it, either. What makes vaping so appealing to smokers? Well, there are few things you have to consider and one of them is definitely convenience. A well-designed no nicotine disposable vape is simply easy to use.

However, convenience is not the only reason why you might want to try smoking an e-cigarette. Here are the 3 main reasons why vaping is better than traditional smoking.

It Can Help You To Quit Smoking

Other than being easy to use and looking cool, smoking e-cigarettes can help you to quit smoking tobacco. How does this work, exactly? Well, it’s simple. E-cigarettes contain a smaller amount of nicotine and other harmful and addictive substances. Therefore, if you’re not ready to cut out smoking completely from your life, vaping can serve as a smooth transition until you quit for good. If you are a smoker and you have the motive to quit, vaping can help you.

The Substances You Inhale Are Not As Harmful As Those In A Regular Cigarette

If you don’t want to quit smoking, but you are a bit worried about your health, then vaping might be a good alternative for you. The reason is simple, e-cigarettes contain far less harmful substances than regular tobacco cigarettes. For example, a tobacco cigarette contains chemicals like Nicotine, Hydrogen cyanide, Arsenic, Formaldehyde, Ammonia, polonium-210, and Benzene. Those things can really harm your health, mostly your lungs and heart.

E-cigarette, on the other hand, only has a small dose of nicotine in the liquid form. If you love to smoke, you should know that an e-cigarette is a much better alternative.

There Are No Unpleasant Odors

Because a regular cigarette is made of tobacco, it produces an unpleasant odor. Smelly breath and smelly hands are characteristic of tobacco smokers. E-cigarettes, however, don’t have tobacco in them and thus they don’t cause a familiar and unpleasant cigar smell. The best thing is the fact that you can choose how your e-cigarette is going to smell by picking a specific flavor. This is exactly why e-cigarettes are a better option for family gatherings and social occasions.

Sure, vaping is a lot better than regular smoking, but you should know that it too can cause addiction to nicotine. This is why you have to be responsible while smoking e-cigarettes.