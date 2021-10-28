No matter how successful your current business is, without leads, you won’t be able to grow. If you haven’t got a steady stream of customers coming through the door, your company will struggle to meet its targets for the future. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that businesses of all sizes spend a huge amount of time and money on lead generation.

Don’t worry if you don’t have the resources to dedicate to this though as we reveal the top six lead generation tactics that actually work and will give you long-lasting results – fast.

1. Regular events

Whether attending or hosting, regular events are a great way to engage with existing customers while interacting with a community of potential new clients. Of course, these events need to give attendees something valuable, such as a masterclass, workshop, or presentation, but they are an effective way to advertise your services or products too.

They are often the perfect opportunity to hand out promotional materials like branded pens, personalised lighters or even backpacks with your logo on them. IGO Promo has a wide range of personalised merchandise for all kinds of businesses and budgets so you can keep your business’ name in everyone’s mind. You could even ask people to leave their contact details in return for a free product or competition entry. By taking email addresses and numbers, you can be sure to follow up on leads after the event.

2. Downloadable content

If you can provide your target audience with essential content – be it guides, educational videos, or copy and paste templates – you won’t just be boosting brand awareness and loyalty, but also showcasing your expertise and knowledge. Plus, by ensuring that the content will be something that potential customers really want, it’s more likely that they will be willing to provide their email address in order to download it.

Once you have their email addresses, the world is your oyster. From regular email marketing and monthly newsletters to new product launches and giveaways, you can begin an entire email journey that boosts engagement, awareness, and interaction with the people that matter the most.

3. Online communities

Whatever industry you’re in, and however niche your service offering is, there will be an online community for it. These can be great places to connect with potential customers, build relationships and promote your brand’s expertise.

To find potential customers, you could also take a look at your competitor’s activity to see who is commenting, liking, or sharing their content. That way you can understand the wants and needs of people requiring your services and start to search for leads.

4. Website pages

Start looking at your landing pages as your first chance to make a lasting impression. If your website is boring and the text seems complex, it’s likely that many will leave straight away. If the content on your page is appealing, taps into your consumer’s pain points, and leaves them wanting more, it’s likely that they will stay engaged with your business for longer.

Don’t just include text though. Link off to other pages, share relevant, informative videos, and you could even consider including some downloadable content as mentioned earlier. Using an online form on a landing page can also be useful for you to obtain crucial contact information while your audience benefits from additional content.

5. Social media adverts

3.6 billion people use social media and this is said to be increasing year on year. With this in mind, social media adverts can be a very lucrative and effective lead generation tool. However, it pays to spend some time and money here.

Your competitors are likely to be using social media to attract new customers too so consider what your business is going to do to stand out from the crowd. Make your adverts eye-catching, use appealing language, and think about including an offer – anything to boost your click-through rate and get those leads.

6. Remarketing

Looking for a way to get back in front of consumers that were on your website but left? Remarketing allows you to tag website visitors and then reappear for them while they browse other online sites including Facebook and YouTube.

97% of consumers leave websites without making a purchase so turning this percentage into leads is a great idea. It effectively repositions your brand in front of the right people and reminds them of your service or product. Plus, this type of marketing is more effective than standard ads as the consumer has already been on your website, heard about your business, and potentially considered making a purchase before.

Making a big impression on potential customers is key to generating leads so use all the tools available to you. Social media advertising, remarketing and promotional merchandise doesn’t need to cost the world to make a worthwhile impact.