Being an entrepreneur doesn’t just happen overnight and the dedication and habitual commitment that comes in the run-up to success is something that is often not seen. Creating routines for yourself, as an entrepreneur, and setting yourself up to be in the best position is something that is very grounding in a world where business can be uncertain. Some of the best entrepreneurs swear by the habits they’ve created for themselves and the habits that you can establish and commit to will contribute more to your success than you may think.

Wellness is Key

Ensuring you are the best version of yourself for your business will be reflected in the way you take care of yourself. Ensuring that your body and mind are in alignment with the way that you want to function is key. Making sure you are not burning out will result in your entrepreneurial spirit is at its peak and ensure that you are the best version of yourself. Statistics have shown that the use of wellness apps has significantly increased over the last three years alone so there is a range of ways to maintain wellness in your life.

(Image Source: Statista)

Establishing a good workout routine as well as mindful practises, such as meditation or even a mindful walk will set you up to release your anxiety in a healthy way and is an excellent way to weave this into your routine. Carving out time for movement is pivotal to resetting yourself when you need to.

Make Use of the Morning

Even if you are not a morning person, creating a morning routine for yourself can help you to feel less flustered and be something that you can control. A morning routine doesn’t necessarily have to revolve around productivity but can be an excellent way to do things for yourself before the chaos of the day begins. Whether this be reading a chapter of a book whilst enjoying your coffee, or taking a more luxurious shower making the use of the morning time, will have you feeling set up for what the rest of the day has to bring. You can try waking up earlier by setting your alarm earlier in 20-minute increments every day until you establish a regular wake up time for yourself.

Don’t bite off more than you can chew

When it comes to being an entrepreneur, multitasking can be a gift and curse. Sometimes taking on too much can be your ultimate demise. By effectively managing your time, you can allocate certain time to certain tasks without being coded by everything else that you have to do. An effective way to schedule your time in a predictive manner is time blocking. Time blocking is a way of blocking your time in sections and focusing on one thing and one thing only at that certain time. This way you don’t get your wires crossed and you actually get your task list done. For example, taking out 30 minutes to delicate just to emails so you’re not tackling them throughout the day and distracting yourself from other tasks.

Owning your schedule and sticking to it will allow you to feel in control of your time and allocate the dedicated time and focus to your outlined tasks and to-do list. Creating your time blocking to-do list the night before can be a great way to unload your head at the end of a busy day, and then reevaluating this in the morning can help you feel more organised.

Exit your comfort zone

As an entrepreneur, making time to try things out of your comfort zone will ensure that you don’t feel stagnated. Whether this is trying a new business plan, or dedicating time every week to learning a new skill from scratch, will contribute to you being a well rounded and more balanced person. Exiting your comfort zone will ensure that you come off autopilot from time to time and can be factored in as part of your routine so it doesn’t feel overwhelming.

Make a note of it

Writing down what you need to do, will help clear up your headspace and help make a plan out of something that is just an idea. To-do lists and schedules are a basic yet foolproof way to organise your time and get those thoughts out of your head and onto paper. Some people prefer to take notes digitally, but if you’re more of a pen and paper kind of person, then allocate certain notebooks to certain tasks and seek productivity in organising your thoughts.

Cementing these habits are just some of the ways that you can habitualised certain traits as an entrepreneur and help yourself feel more organised and less likely to spiral into a pit of worry and anxiety which are an entrepreneur’s worst enemy.