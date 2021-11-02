When searching for the best broker, most traders focus on diversified commissions as that allows them to minimize trading costs. Yet, one must bear in mind that fees can also be hidden in spreads. That is why we have compiled a list of companies with the lowest spreads.

First, let us explain in short what a spread is. It is the difference between the bid and ask price of an asset. In practice, it is the key source of income for most brokerage services.

For traders, it is crucial to choose deals with low spreads as that reduces their expenses. Besides, when spreads are low, it is a sign that, at a current moment, volatility is low, while liquidity is increased. Consequently, it is the most beneficial moment to initiate trades. Besides, a trader should take into consideration that spreads depend on the asset. For example, for EURUSD, the spread is usually lower than for other pairs.

Another helpful prompt ― when choosing the lowest spread Forex broker, focus on average spreads rather than on minimal ones. Naturally, spreads will change throughout a session.

Again, many brokers offer extremely low spreads to attract as many clients as possible, but they do not mention that they charge an additional fee of about $1–5 for every lot.

