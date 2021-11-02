From one beauty enthusiast to another, many of us can relate to just how easy it is to free-fall into the CBD beauty blaze. Over the past years, the global CBD industry has grown exponentially, and its influence spans a wider spectrum of products from wellness supplements to skincare essentials and natural cosmetics. In fact, the CBD beauty market is expected to grow into a billion-dollar industry by 2025, highly emerging in its regional scopes such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

Raising awareness for CBD’s therapeutic potential has majorly influenced the market growth. More and more brands have started tapping into CBD and its many beneficial properties to naturally improve the effectiveness of some self-care products. Today, every CBD manufacturer and beauty brand is captivating thousands of customers with a slew of new CBD-infused skincare products that may offer anti-inflammation and soothing qualities. Read on to identify just how CBD has changed the beauty market and whether more research needs to be done to continue educating newbies and novices on CBD’s potential effects.

The Truth About CBD Topicals

CBD topicals are any CBD-infused product applied to the skin. A variety of CBD topicals typically appear in the form of creams, serums, lotions, gels, sheet masks and more. Even things like CBD bath bombs or lip balms are also considered topicals. Some people who opt for a less complex CBD experience often find these products more appealing compared to those requiring oral consumption methods. CBD topicals offer a smooth and easy way of taking CBD without the need to deliver it into your system. Instead, they provide a localised approach, allowing you to concentrate on specific affected areas for a quicker onset of potential relief.

In case you missed it, CBD is a short term for cannabidiol. It is a chemical compound mainly sourced from hemp. Industrial hemp is a non-psychoactive cannabis subspecies. It contains a very limited amount of a psychoactive compound called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is not sufficient to create the “high”. In a nutshell, using hemp-derived CBD or merely applying it to your skin is generally safe.

How CBD Might Help with Skin Problems

Acne, pigmentation and other signs of ageing can take a toll on a person’s confidence and general wellbeing. Experts suggest that most skin conditions are a result of an imbalance. Including this one from the European Journal of Pain, hundreds of preliminary studies suggest that CBD may have its own natural anti-inflammatory properties, which may bring in some potential benefits when applied to the skin.

Moreover, CBD is thought to have the ability to engage with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), the one responsible for keeping various organs and cells in a well-balanced state to promote homeostasis. These include our integumentary system comprising the skin and its appendages. Experts found that the outer layer of our skin, also known as the epidermis, might have its own network of cannabinoid receptors. CBD is thought to interact with those receptors in order to penetrate beyond multiple pathways across the epidermis and reach its targeted areas.

The potential effectiveness of CBD for skin conditions is still up for debate. More scientific research is still needed to completely understand CBD’s long-term effects on the skin. However, with its natural skin-healing properties and unique relationship with the ECS, it’s no surprise to us how CBD has found its way into our daily beauty regimens. Here’s what scientists know so far on how CBD might impact some common skin-related issues.

CBD for Acne

Acne breakouts are caused by imbalances in hormones and sebum production. Since CBD may be able to influence a variety of cells, it is thought to have a positive effect on sebocytes – the cells responsible for producing oily, waxy sebum. This potential impact may help prevent acne breakouts. Likewise, CBD may help influence the inflammation akin to the redness and swelling of acne.

CBD for Skin Inflammation

As we’ve mentioned above, CBD may show promise in fighting off inflammatory skin symptoms. This means that CBD’s natural anti-inflammatory properties may be especially useful for reducing potential triggers of many different skin issues, such as eczema (patches of itchiness, cracked skin and swelling), rosacea (excessive redness or blushing) and psoriasis (a chronic skin disease causing itch, scaly patches on the knees, elbows and scalp).

CBD for Skin Allergies

Again, it’s the natural anti-inflammatory properties of CBD that might help to soothe skin and minimise the signs of irritation and other kinds of common allergic reactions. It may possibly benefit users with high sensitivities to some cosmetic ingredients. Also, CBD’s influence on immune cells may help block the sensation of discomforts through the nerve endings, which, in turn, soothes itching and inflammation.

CBD for Scarring

Scarring is a natural phase in the skin’s healing process from certain wounds, burns, injuries or acne. While it’s normal to have scars on the skin, some people may find them just unattractive and difficult to deal with. CBD may help manage common types of scars by possibly influencing the skin’s ability to heal, produce collagen, restore damaged cells and regenerate.

CBD for Ageing

New studies are suggesting that CBD may be used as a natural antioxidant. Antioxidants are scientifically proven to help prevent toxic free radicals from causing potential damages to our skin and overall health. Free radicals can be obtained from too much exposure to ultraviolet rays, harmful substances and other environmental toxins – all of which may contribute to the onset and progression of ageing. As a highly potential source of antioxidants, CBD may help make some visible signs of ageing less noticeable by helping manage inflammation and other damages caused by free radicals.

The Key Takeaway: What is The Best CBD Skincare Essential?

The most appealing CBD skincare product largely depends on individual goals. Each CBD product may have a different impact on the skin. For instance, CBD creams and lotions might be an ideal option if you wish to maintain your natural glow and moisturisation. CBD serums, on the other hand, may help promote younger-looking skin. For shorter-term relief and relaxation, you may gradually incorporate CBD into your daily skincare routines with a CBD-infused soap, cleanser or bath bomb. That said, CBD should not be the only skincare regimen you use. A proper diet, adequate sleep and daily exercise are still the best ways to maintain beauty and wellness.