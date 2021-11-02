If you’d asked us a year ago, we’d probably have predicted that the coronavirus pandemic would have ended by now. We also would have expected the travel industry to have resumed some normality. However, sadly for most of us, that is not the case.

Covid cases are on the rise again in many countries and territories around the world. This means traveling this winter will not come without its risks. However, that’s not to say that you can’t travel safely with a few extra precautions, taking a little more care than usual.

Follow these top tips and you’ll be ready to jet off to your favorite destination this winter.

Book Covid Tests In Advance

The UK requires negative coronavirus test results for re-entry back into the country, as well as a negative test to end enforced quarantine upon arrival. Medicspot’s day 2 lateral flow test is currently the easiest way to ensure you are healthy and compliant, ready for normal life to resume once you return from your travels.

Most destinations will require you to have booked and paid for private Covid-19 tests in advance of travel. So, be sure to do so in plenty of time to avoid delays or disruption. It’s likely that demand for private tests will increase as winter creeps in (viruses travel better in cold weather). This means booking as early as possible will help to provide peace of mind.

Pack Plenty Of PPE

Even if you don’t need to wear a mask through mandatory requirements on your chosen transport mode or at your destination, it is always worth packing some just in case. PPE requirements change all the time and should you be in a tourist destination as they do so, you may find prices inflate heavily to take advantage of travelers.

Most airlines currently require face masks to be worn by both staff and travellers, but individual policies vary. The age at which requirements for children are enforced also varies and should be checked ahead of travel. PPE exemptions that are accepted in the UK such as the hidden disabilities sunflower scheme, are not applicable elsewhere in the world.

Ensure You Understand Local Requirements

Every country and territory in the world has different travel requirements. These requirements are there for the purpose of safety around coronavirus, and other diseases and health issues. Local rules and regulations are updated regularly on the GOV.UK Foreign Travel Advice website, and should be checked before departure.

No traveler should ever assume that the restrictions and rules they follow at home will suffice elsewhere, even if they are not travelling abroad. It is also worth noting the address and contact details of the nearest embassy or advice office when travelling. This ensures if you do need further guidance, you’re able to obtain it without too much hassle.

Keep Copies Of Important Documents

It should go without saying, even when we’re not in the midst of a global pandemic, that some documents you need to travel with are important. There are many countries and destinations that require travelers to carry a passport or other identification at all times. However, for safety reasons, this may not be the best idea.

Instead, taking photocopies of documents should suffice. If required you can present the full doc when needed later on at an embassy or police station. It’s also worth carrying copies of your tickets and visas in case of loss or theft.

Covid-19 has taken so much from so many already. Let it not rid us of travel too. Enjoy exploring again, just play it safe by following the tips above.