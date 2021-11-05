Installing a floor safe can be a fantastic way to keep your valuables and important documents safe and secure.

But there’s more than one type of floor safe to choose from.

And choosing the right one can depend on a couple of things based on your circumstances.

There’s the standard floor safe that you’ve probably seen in a hotel room or office, which can be hidden in a cupboard or bolted to the floor.

Then there’s an underfloor safe which is installed under the floor for concealed protection.

The steel box is encased in concrete for maximum security.

Underfloor safes are designed to be installed beneath the floor, so they can have a hidden opening.

This makes it hard to find and harder to open as it’s difficult to force open, protecting your valuables from burglars.

Floor safes are customisable in terms of size and lock type, so you can get the best one for you and the things you want to store.

Here are five of the most common questions about floor safes, answered.

Are floor safes secure?

Floor safes are one of the most secure safes on the market.

They can be bolted to the floor or to the base of a wardrobe.

Depending on the size of the floor safe, they can be hidden by putting things in front or over them.

Due to how underfloor safes are installed, they’re extremely hard to force open.

The concrete layer on the outside creates a secure environment for the safe and its contents.

A lot of people choose to put their safes in cupboards or wardrobes to make them harder to find.

With an underfloor safe, you don’t have to worry about hiding it.

If you don’t want anyone to see the entrance to the safe, use heavy furniture or ornaments to cover it.

What are floor safes usually used for?

Everyone who purchases a safe chooses to for the same reason…to keep their belongings safe.

What you want to store affects which safe type is best for you.

Underfloor safes are available in varying sizes, so they can be used to store anything from important documents, like a will, to large boxes containing jewellery and family heirlooms.

If you only need to store smaller items like passports, having a floor safe in a cupboard in your house will be useful.

Having a small floor safe can give you peace of mind that your items are safe, without having to commit to installing something under your floor boards.

How much does it cost to install a floor safe?

Because underfloor safes sound quite complicated, it’s assumed that they cost a lot to install.

The safe itself can cost between £100 and £2,000, depending on the size.

If you’re choosing to have an underfloor safe installed, you can do it yourself, or choose to have a tradesperson do it for you.

Because each safe manufacturer island rating is different, it’s best to get the professionals in, so your installation doesn’t invalidate any insurance.

For a standard floor safe, the only extra cost would be if you wanted to bolt it down to the floor where you’re storing it.

What’s the best way to hide a floor safe?

For an underfloor safe, it’s already hidden.

If you want to go the extra mile and hide the door to the safe, you could use things in your home to cover it, like a table or sofa, to make it even harder to find.

For a regular floor safe, most people choose to hide it in a cupboard and put things in front of it.

If you were to put it in a wardrobe, you can use your clothes and shoes to cover it or even create a separate cupboard.

Should you bolt your safe to the floor?

For an underfloor safe, it doesn’t really matter if you bolt your safe in or not, as the concrete layer on the outside secures it in places.

However, if you have a standard floor safe, it’s best to bolt it in place for extra security.

This makes it harder for any intruders to move and get access to.

Why you should consider a Burton Safe for your valuables at home

Burton Safes are the leading supplier of safes in the UK for home and office.

Supplying home safes, key boxes and floor safes, Burton are dedicated to creating innovative designs to keep your possessions as safe as possible.

Their reputation has made them a household name in the domestic and commercial safe market.

The reliable and sturdy safes are available to buy now.