The holiday season is fast approaching. Many stores are already launching holiday or special sales. That means now is the time to shop and spend without breaking your budget. Take out your wishlist and your holiday list so you can get to work shopping.

We have collected a holiday gift list of sentimental choices you can buy your loved ones. If you are sick of buying a sweater for your dad and something basic for your mom then this list will help you out. Everyone wants to be surprised with a sentimental and meaningful gift for the holidays. This will definitely do the trick and impress your family and friends.

Customized jewelry is a sentimental choice for the women in your life. You can find a variety of different styles for whoever you need to gift to. You can create a custom necklace for your mom with all her kid’s initials. You can also feature coordinates of an important location, a short quote, or a special anniversary. This is a great option for new moms, your sister, your bff, or your bridesmaids. You can get many different kinds of jewelry personalized from rings to earrings. Monogrammed luggage or leather goods are also a great option. A beautiful bifold wallet or travel case with the receivers initials printed on it can make a lovely gift. Not only is it a practical choice but it will also be something they can use all the time. Anytime they used it or travel with these pieces they will think of you. A luggage set or weekender travel set that is personalized or monogrammed also makes for a good choice. A hand drawn portrait or painting is another excellent choice for a loved one. You can find many artists on sites like Etsy or find someone local to your area. You can get a portrait of a couple, someone’s dog, or even the whole family. If you pick an artist that matches the receivers style this can become such a meaningful and powerful gift. They can place it on their mantel or wall for years to come. If they don’t seem like portrait people getting a customized piece of art will feel ultra decadent. Another excellent choice for those in your life who have a green thumb is to gift them a plant set. Go for low maintenance and easy to care for plants that don’t need direct sunlight. Since you don’t know what the light levels in their home are like choosing low light plants insures they will be able to easily care for their plants. Choosing unique pots can also be a way to make this gift feel even more personal. Any plant lover will be thrilled to receive this gift. A helpful subscription to a service they enjoy. If your friend, family member, or loved one loves to read there are a few subscriptions services out there that allow them to get a different new book delivered every month. You could also get them a subscription that delivers fresh flowers monthly. You can get different toys delivered to the children in your family. There are all sorts of options like wine subscriptions, pant subscriptions, and spice or tea subscriptions. You can prepay for several months and gift it to someone as a surprise. We love subscriptions because they are the gift that keeps on giving!

Finding meaningful and sentimental gifts is easier than you think. Don’t let the stress of holiday shopping get you down. Stick with these easy and simple suggestions to find every person’s dream gift. This list can also serve as your personal wishlist to make shopping for you easier for your loved ones.