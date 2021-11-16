Do you want to diversify your trading portfolio with cryptocurrency? Then, we recommend you get an account on Webull, in case you do not have it so far. It is a number-one choice for novice crypto traders. Do you want to know why? Find all the answers below.

Let us provide the key pros of buying crypto on this online broker service:

· 0% trading commissions (the spread is 1%, which is standard for all brokers);

· direct trading (instead of futures offered by other platforms);

· extended trading hours ― 23 hours per day and 7 days per week;

· immediate settlement;

· fractional coins are available with a $1 minimum purchase limit;

· an extensive range of coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoins, Cardano, Uniswap, Litecoin, Stellar, and others;

· price quotes of other coins that are not available for trading;

· demo trading with virtual funds for new users;

· free-of-charge ETFs, stock, and options trading;

· helpful and comfortable customer support, which is accessible 24/7;

· a good selection of profound educational materials and easy-to-use research instruments.

Are you ready to give Webull Crypto a try? Then, follow our guidelines:

1. Register an account on their website or via their mobile app (which is even easier). Press “Get Started” and type your email address and password. The next step is email confirmation.

2. Pass verification. This is a must on any legal crypto exchange, so be ready for that. You will need to take a photo of any of your IDs.

3. If you plan to invest in cryptocurrency, choose between a margin and a cash account.

4. Wait for your account to get approved (as a rule, it takes one working day).

5. Get permission for buying crypto. To supply a request, press on the icon of the exchange, then choose “More” and “Crypto Trading”.

6. Deposit your balance. You can make use of a bank card, wire transaction, ACH transfer. This service is free of charge in most cases, but the procession can last several days. As for the sum, there is no minimum deposit limit on this platform, which is great news for those on a small budget. Yet, experts recommend starting with an initial capital of $100–200.

7. Go to the list of available crypto. Click on “Market” ― “Crypto”.

8. Make a purchase. Select the coin needed, choose a payment method, and confirm your request.

9. Now, you can watch the rate changes and your profits via the main dashboard.

In sum, one can safely say that Webull Crypto is the best option for beginners with limited experience and a meager budget. But, if you still have any doubts, you can start from a demo account, which is free of charge and risks.