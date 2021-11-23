The human value within our company is the key element that enhances each one of the advantages it can offer. That’s why Horizon Oasis FZ LLC values recruiting staff with experience in artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies to develop the best products designed to provide people with added value. If you are interested in developing disruptive technologies, read until the end and find out how Horizon Oasis aims to create effective solutions for both small and large companies on a global level.

One company, lots of tools!

Horizon Oasis FZ LLC, with its main headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, has been set up by Cristian Carmona who founded of this company after successfully becoming involved in a large number of projects related to blockchain and negotiation platforms for digital assets. Below is a detailed explanation of this company’s goals and the future vision to take forward ambitious projects on a global level.

Why Horizon Oasis FZ LLC?

The versatility offered by Horizon Oasis FZ LLC comes from its ability to create an ecosystem in which it is possible to create and develop tools based on blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to generate a significant global impact that can help different brands and companies to achieve their business goals. Horizon Oasis combines technological experience, business intelligence and the best modern technologies along with a team of qualified experts to offer high value results for everyone.

The many tools it can offer include the development of test applications for participation, wallet applications, smart contracts, commercial robots and algorithms, master nodes, validation nodes, smart groups, among many other options that will be improved and updated over time to provide the maximum value possible.

What positions does Horizon Oasis FZ LLC have available?

This company is in a process of expansion with a view to globalisation which, in turn, requires qualified individuals for a large number of job positions; hence, through its official account on LinkedIn, the staff recruitment process has started for some of the most important areas. Below is a brief explanation of what the company is looking for in terms of professional skills and abilities.

Senior Quality Control Engineer.

“In charge of improving technical capabilities and providing guidance and management to help to make key decisions related to the project by carrying out occasional testing of basic security, web applications and mobile testing. You will also work alongside other engineers and developers on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design and the creation of quality products is essential” Horizon Oasis FZ LLC Team.

Senior GoLang Developer.

“In charge of developing Go packages and applications that are scalable and easy to maintain, handle architecture problems by considering all of the details of its implementation and productively collaborating within the team” Oasis FZ LLC Team.

If you have experience in the aforementioned areas, visit the link below and apply to become part of the work team at Horizon Oasis FZ LLC. Bring your knowledge to this leading company in the creation and development of disruptive technologies that enable small and large companies to grow exponentially on a global scale.

