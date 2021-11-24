In recent years, corporations have faced immense pressure from consumers to act with the greater good in mind. This idea, known as corporate social responsibility, suggests that companies should integrate social, environmental, and economic concerns into their business operations. It’s no surprise why this movement has gained traction over the last decade; with the internet opening the door for two-way communication between businesses and consumers, the public has a way to voice their frustrations loudly and make waves if necessary.

Some companies have missed the memo on conscious capitalism all together. Google, for example, was rated third for its stakeholder reputations in 2018, but in 2019 and 2020, it didn’t make the top 10 rated corporations at all.

Other companies are fully on-board with using their platform for good. A study by Grand Canyon University showed that Lego and Rolex are the companies with the most consistent conscious capitalism efforts. It’s clear to see that corporate social responsibility isn’t limited to just one field. After all, who would have ever thought that a children’s toy brand and luxury watches would rank equally in anything?

With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s important to support corporations that care about the environment and the people in it. While shopping small is usually the best option, that isn’t always a possibility. Here are three ways you can shop responsibly this holiday season, other than buying from local businesses.