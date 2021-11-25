An introduction email is a message in which you introduce yourself, your company, or your product to someone by email. Here are 7 company welcome email templates you can use to earn your prospects’ trust and pave the path for increased sales. We organised them by the major message they conveyed and backed them up with real-life email campaign examples.

What is the significance of welcome emails?

Let’s take a moment to talk about why welcome emails are so crucial before we get into the templates. To begin with, the engagement stats are astounding. When compared to typical marketing emails, welcome emails have a 4x open rate and a 5x click-through rate, according to Invespcro. Plus, compared to other promotional emails, they produce up to 320 percent more income

1. Business introduction E-mail Template

This is where you introduce your firm to a new contact at another organisation, such as if you’ve recently launched, opened a local office, or have a specific aim in mind. Perhaps you have a product or service that would be beneficial to them, or you wish to collaborate on a project as partners. It’s possible that your goals are similar, or that you’d like to work with them in the future. Whatever the case may be, this business introduction email informs them of your existence.

Introduction Email template:

Hi [Contact Name],

I’m [Your Name] from [Business], and we’ve just launched in your area.

We specialize in [what you do] that helps businesses like yours [problem you solve].

If [pain point] is on your mind and you’d like to hear more about how we can help, it would be great to schedule a call with you. Please let me know when it would work for you.

Not thinking about [what you do] or have this covered already? It would be great to stay in touch.

Thank you for your time.

Kind Regards,

[Your Name]

2. Company Introduction Email Template

You can also make a template for a firm introduction email. Here’s an example of an email that a cleaning firm might send to a possible new client.

Company Introduction e-mail Template

[Subject:] Are you looking for a dependable office cleaning service?

Dear [Name]:

I’m reaching out to [Location] business owners like you to let you know about a better cleaning solution for your office. Many cleaning services, as you may be aware, give poor service, failing to replace supplies in toilets and breakrooms, clear garbage, dust, or even vacuum. For new clients, we offer a great deal: if you’re not completely satisfied with how we clean your office the first time, you don’t have to pay anything. Call [Number] if you’d like to schedule a no-risk cleaning. I’m excited to provide you with high-quality cleaning services.

Sincerely,

[Name, Address, and Phone Number]

3. Welcome email offering a discount code:

You can include a discount code in your welcome email to entice new members to your newsletter. This strategy is widely used and has proven to be effective in turning prospects into customers. Give them a generous ten percent or twenty percent discount to entice them to make a purchase.

Discount Code Introduction E-mail Template:

Hello, prospect’s name>.

Greetings from your company’s name>!

Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter. Every week, you’ll get all the latest information and exclusive offers on product or service name>. As a show of our appreciation, we are offering a 10% discount on your first purchase. To get the discount, enter the code at checkout. If you require assistance, please contact our support team at email address> 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and they will be happy to assist you.

Regards,

Name:

4. Introduction Email Template from New Point of Contact:

Subject line: It’s great to finally meet you!

[First Name] Greetings

[Our organisation] has undergone some changes, and I wanted to reach out to introduce myself as your new point of contact. [Write out the reasons for a change.] [If there is any impact on the contact as a result of this change, describe it.] We are committed to our client relationships and encourage any questions or concerns you may have about this change. I’d like to plan a follow-up conversation with you so that I may learn more about you. I’m available [enter three possibilities]. Which of these options is the most suitable for you? I eagerly await your response.

[Signature]

Product-focused welcome email

This is the first email you send out to introduce your product or service. The important thing is to do it so that a user can comprehend how to use your product. As a result, including a video guide or a knowledge base article is the ideal way to help a prospect grasp what your organisation has to offer.

5. Introduction E-mail Template:

Hello, [Name],

[Company name] is pleased to welcome you. We’re delighted to have you as a member of our community. The objective of [Company name] is to [Mission statement], and we are confident that with our [Product/service], you will be able to [Customer’s pain issue]. Learn more about us in our video-guide, which includes thorough information on our [Product/service], as well as features and tips on how to use it to help your business flourish.

Take precautions!

[Name]

6. Welcome email having personalized welcome video:

Here’s an example of an introduction e-mail template:

Hello, prospect’s name>.

Greetings from your company’s name>.

I’d like to personally welcome you aboard now that you’ve become a subscriber. Here’s a video to help you learn everything you need to know about the name of a product or service> link> so you can get started right away. There are some fantastic suggestions just for you! Please contact our support staff at email address> if you have any further questions.

Regards,

Name:

7. Free trial welcome email

Hello, [Name],

Thank you for taking the time to sign up for [Your product/service]! Welcome to your 14-day free trial, which begins today. You’ll receive emails with tips on how to utilise [Your product/service] throughout the following [Length of trial]. Updates will be sent to your inbox. If you have any questions, please contact our Support staff at [Email address], who would be pleased to help you.

Regards,

[Name]