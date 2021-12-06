Communication is key to every company’s success. Corresponding with colleagues and clients quickly and clearly is an essential element of any business strategy. While traditional business phone systems have been a popular option for many years, the use of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems is experiencing a resurgence.

Driven by technological advances in VoIP and internet connectivity and a new and more flexible approach to operating, more firms are identifying the benefits VoIP can bring. This innovative option empowers enterprise users, giving them the ability to communicate and collaborate from business mobiles and landlines, remotely or in the office while using a single company telephone number.

Read on as we explore some of the multiple advantages businesses are gaining from selecting a VoIP phone system for their operation.

How can VoIP save a business money?

In the modern business world, enterprises are aware they must be agile and adaptable to keep competitive. For firms to operate effectively or efficiently, a standard telephone system no longer satisfies requirements. A unified communication platform and video conferencing capability are no longer luxuries but essential options every business needs regardless of company size.

Fortunately, the speed of innovation that the VoIP industry has experienced in recent years allows enterprises with varying budgets to access the services they require. VoIP allows conference calls to be scheduled on an ad-hoc basis, allowing participants to join in virtual meetings from anywhere in the world, whether they are using a landline in their office or remotely via a mobile phone.

VoIP phone systems can now integrate all these features at an exceptionally low cost, instead of the high prices legacy carriers charge.

The ability to deploy these innovative features no longer requires an organisation to make a significant capital investment in brand-new equipment or sign up to multi-year agreements with established phone carriers.

VoIP service vendors typically don’t require contracts. As a result, companies can simply switch if they discover a more financially viable alternative. Additionally, if an enterprise finds that they no longer require a feature they are paying for, it can easily be removed from their subscription plan. Such a move can ultimately save businesses thousands of pounds over time.

How does VoIP boost collaboration?

VoIP phone systems are designed to be exceptionally user-friendly and are designed to streamline the way businesses operate. Multi-functional, they offer a wide range of communication tools in a single interface allowing users to interact with others while they work for seamless productivity.

VoIP systems allow calls to be initiated from online chats and colleagues and customers can be easily added to both video and audio meetings. Screens can be shared, and new contacts quickly added with simple to use tools promoting enhanced collaboration for companies.

What extra features does VoIP come with?

VoIP systems offer all the options that conventional business phone systems offer, from switchboard options like call queues, forwarding, holding and transfer, as well as useful solutions like caller ID, voice mail and emergency calls. However, there are numerous other options companies can pick from, such as call analytics that offer fresh insights by recording behavioural trends and session metrics, ideal for measuring agent performance and customer interactions.

Among the most powerful options of VoIP is how it enables firms to use a single business telephone number whether staff are in the office or on the move. This can reassure customers and clients, building trust and presenting a professional image at all times.

Why do VoIP systems have higher audio quality?

In most instances, VoIP phone systems have exceptional sound quality. Part of how VoIP offers such high-quality audio experiences is due to how much control users possess. The key factor impacting the quality of VoIP calls is internet connectivity, and the power to pick the best solution possible is firmly in the user’s hands.

Options like bonded broadband or a leased line give enterprises sole use of their connection, giving them reliable and rapid connectivity. By selecting these enhanced options, businesses can enjoy high-quality call experiences and so can their customers.

As you can see, there are numerous business benefits to adopting a VoIP phone system. From enhancing collaboration and cutting down on costs, this solution offers firms a way to work professionally and flexibly, making it a powerful asset for companies competing today.