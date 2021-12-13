Within industrial premises, the loading and unloading of goods is a vital part of a business’ daily operations. This is key to meeting deadlines and keeping clients happy. If you are thinking of investing in new loading technology to improve your operations and to improve the efficiency of your loading processes, take a look at what leading European manufacturer Hormann have recommended.

Increase efficiency

By automating your loading and unloading systems you will be cutting the time it takes for each delivery and truck or lorry to complete the process. Increasing the number of goods which can be unloaded and loaded within a day. Docking systems which are fully integrated into your workflow will create a seamless process for your staff to work with, making unloading and loading a quick, simple, and efficient operation.

There are a wide range of systems which can be installed within your premises to make this job easier. Including dock levellers and loading houses.

Improve workplace safety

Loading technology makes these tasks simpler but also safer. Since movement of goods can be completed with the aid of automated systems, your team will be less likely to suffer any injuries moving and loading heavy equipment and goods. This will help to ensure your staff are safe at work and you are adhering to the necessary health and safety regulations within your workplace/industry.

Reduce business costs

Investing into high-quality loading technology offers your business a long-term investment, which will contribute to reducing your business costs and keeping these low. With an automated system you will no longer require the manpower to complete loading and unloading operations. Reducing your overall labour costs. Although loading technology can be expensive to purchase and install, they are easy and simple to maintain, with a long lifespan.

Types of Loading Technology

There are several types of loading technology which can be installed within an industrial premise, these include the following:

Dock Levellers

Dock levellers have been designed to allow loads from within a lorry to be moved in a single horizontal movement. Providing a safer and more stable method for loading and unloading.

Dock shelters and seals

Dock shelters are ideal to protect your staff and goods throughout the loading and unloading process. Shelters will help to maintain the temperature within this area of your premises, keeping your staff warm and sheltered from all weather conditions. This will contribute to increasing staff productivity and reducing energy costs.

Loading Houses

Loading houses will be placed in front of your building, covering the entire building space, reaching the exterior walls. They are perfect for the movement of perishable and temperature-sensitive goods.