Profit is not generated by CRM systems, but how it optimizes and automatizes business processes. Let’s look at the functions of CRM for the company.

Business processes automation

A CRM system can help you remove yourself from the routine. There is no need to process requests from customers manually and update the information of customers within the database, or even create templates. The CRM system handles everything. Process automation allows you to spend your time doing what truly matters – communicating with customers.

The evident benefits of implementing a CRM system are the increase in sales (cross/up-selling) by focusing work with customers and the removal of managers from administrative tasks (drafting documents or creating reports). This leads to greater profits. Besides, reducing manual operations by automating them opens the door to maximizing employee expenses. For instance, following the introduction of a CRM system, the same volume of sales could be handled by a single manager, not two.

Unified database

CRM systems store all information about customers and deals all in one place. It is unlikely that you lose a client because you didn’t save their phone number or forgot to handle a new order. CRM systems have proven to be efficient since every detail is recorded chronologically in the software, which means you can find any e-mail or phone call record in just two clicks. Every customer will get the maximum attention and will be more loyal, which could result in them coming back to the business over and over again.

CRM system implementation helps to bring together all the information on working with the customer the way they utilized to reach them, what they were looking for and what they bought, how long ago they bought it, and why they have stopped purchasing it, etc. This helps reduce the time spent on information search and the restitution of the past interactions with the customer and also provides an objective (based on real numbers) assessment of the state of the business.

Optimization of performance

CRM facilitates the process of training newcomers: a new employee opens an account and can see the point at which his/her predecessor was and what would be the next move. Completed checklists and scripts assist to make sure that the new employee is able to adopt the standards of the company faster.

The system will automatically inform employees about their current duties and deadlines that are relevant to ensure that they don’t forget anything crucial (call the customer in time or remind them about the extension of contracts). The manager won’t forget to contact the customer when it’s time for a resale so you’ll benefit from it again.

Online analytics

CRM analytics make your life much simpler. It isn’t necessary to draw up large tables in Excel at the end of the month, and you don’t need to ask for written reports from department leaders. You just go to the moving company crm, and you can see visual graphs and charts for every indicator: the number of deals closed per day, the total amount, the number of new customers that have been added for the week, as well as the number of phone calls made by each manager and the number of requests that were processed. All of this information is accessible on one screen.

Advertising budgets can be cut

It is crucial to understand the channels customers use to contact you to efficiently advertise your products. CRM allows you to track the source of your customers.

Every new request that is received into the CRM system has an origin. With the CRM’s analytics feature, you can see the number of leads that were generated by ads that are contextual and how many came via Facebook posts. This will allow you to optimize your advertising and marketing budget.

The system can be integrated with the services of advertising analytics to control every aspect of your marketing from one place.

Employees under control

Once CRM has been implemented, employees can no longer avoid their obligations. A person in charge of each task, and a manager are accountable for each client and deal. There will never be ongoing issues to which no one is accountable. When you open the CRM, you’ll be able to discover who’s responsible for a particular deal and what’s going on anytime.