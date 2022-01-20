As technology continues to develop, pushing the focus onto automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital marketers need to become even more strategic if they want to make an impact in their chosen industry.

At the heart of all digital marketing strategies for 2022 is undoubtedly the need to know exactly who you are targeting and why. This goes hand in hand with also identifying the best way to reach this target audience, to produce the best results for your business.

Read on as we pick out a few of the most prevalent digital marketing trends and strategy tips for the upcoming year.

Everything is algorithm-driven

As marketers, we’re becoming more and more aware that almost every digital platform has become enslaved to algorithms. Whether your agency’s marketing includes social media posts, display and social ads or even search engine optimisation, it’s important to keep the algorithm in mind. However, these algorithms will all work to optimise the same outcome, and that is the user experience.

In order to keep your content visible, it must stay relevant. Provide your users with an experience that they want or desire, and they’ll be more likely to interact and boost your posts in the algorithm.

The customer journey

Following on from our previous point, it’s more important than ever to tailor the customer experience. And, this can be achieved by mapping out their journey. This can be one of the biggest challenges that a digital marketing agency will face, but it’s also the key to bridging the gap between online and offline interactions.

Call tracking is one of the best tools that you can use to identify your customer’s journey, as this can provide information on exactly how a caller has found your business. Then, you’re able to analyse which channels are performing best and transforming into leads. For example, employing call tracking services from Mediahawk can help you decide where to focus your marketing efforts, to get the best results.

The challenge of privacy

Marketers need to be proactive in 2022. Modern digital ads are understandably heavily reliant on data to allow them to automatically optimise which tailored advertisement to show the right consumer. However, newer privacy regulations – like the iOS update and potential removal of third-party cookies that’s rumoured to be on the horizon – will mean there’s a reduction in the data available for this year’s strategies.

With this in mind, marketers need to assess the impact of less available data on their advertising plans, before compiling their strategies. On the plus side, call tracking uses first-party cookies to conduct research into consumer and marketing activity, so implementing this software could actually be the key to avoiding a shortage of data.

The power of recommendations

One of the best ways to stand out from the crowd this year is to make the most of any available testimonials or positive reviews. Reading reviews is a big part of most prospects’ research stage, before they decide if they’re going to sign up for your service or purchase your product. Showcasing your previous customers’ enjoyable experiences with your brand – in the right way – could be the difference between a prospect choosing you over your competitors.

2022 is truly a fight for the fittest for digital marketing agencies.