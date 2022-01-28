The feeling of lack of oxygen, dizziness – one of the reasons for poor air circulation in the room. An alternative solution to the problem can be found by installing an air conditioner that will cool and heat the space of the rooms.

How to choose an air conditioner

It is necessary to choose the power of the device taking into account the area of as well as a certain number of people living in the room. Before buying equipment, you need to pay attention to the features and characteristics of the system, compare the transmission power of the building with the current strength of the device. Samsung Air Conditioner errors may include a disconnected power circuit, a disconnected wire contact, a sensor or cable malfunction.

Air conditioning well helps to eliminate unpleasant air from apartments and offices, balance the level of humidity in rooms, which serves as an excellent prevention of the development of fungi and mold. To determine the power of the device, it is recommended to calculate the area of ​​​​the room.

• If the space in the room is small, then you need to choose a device with a smaller capacity.

• Noise level. Devices that work without sound are in great demand among young families where the baby lives. In order not to disturb the child’s sleep, it is better to stay on silent models.

• Number of residents. If two people live or are constantly in the room, then a 200 W air conditioner will be an excellent option.

• Number of windows. In the summer, the sun’s rays penetrate through the glass, thereby heating the space.

• Windows located on the north side let in less heat, so in such rooms it is necessary to install an inverter air conditioner, which will help maintain an optimal temperature level around the clock.

Where is the best place to install modern air conditioners

According to the method of fixation, devices can be divided into several types:

Monoblock. They are fixed in places of deepening of walls, window openings. The device is almost invisible. Such models can be moved in rooms. They fit easily into bags. This type is great for rented apartments.

Window air conditioner. It is installed at the bottom of the frame, the bulk of the unit is located on the street. Does not spoil the aesthetic appearance of the interior. It is considered an outdated option for heating and ventilation.

Split systems have overall parameters, they are controlled using the remote control and buttons located on the panel. The ideal solution for large rooms, as well as private houses. The equipment turns on and off by itself. Automatic device, allows you to constantly maintain room temperature.

Inverter air conditioners differ from standard modifications in that the process of supplying heat and cold air occurs automatically. When the room gets colder, the sensitive eye transmits a signal to turn on the heating mode of the room, so there is no need to waste time on controlling the device. The equipment is fixed on the wall, in front of the entrance, above the windows.

Fujitsu mini split system errors often appear at an unforeseen moment, and require urgent elimination. One of the many reasons is the failure of mechanisms, wear of parts.