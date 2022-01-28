With so many synthetic stones in the market, how would you ever be sure that the diamond jewellery you own is authentic? After all, there’s only so much you can trust a jeweller and cannot run to them every single time you have a doubt. So here we have a few easy tips to help you determine whether your diamond jewellery is authentic or not.

Fire test

For our first and foremost tip, make sure you have the right equipment to maintain safety, since fire is involved. Using a lighter, light a diamond for half a minute and then drop it in water. The idea is to make it expand due to heat and then contract under the coolness of water. Since a real diamond has been formed under severe pressure and extreme temperatures under the Earth, it will show no reaction to this experiment. A fake diamond, on the other hand will shatter the moment it is put in water as it will not be able to sustain the expansion and contraction. The only drawback with this test is that it may damage the metal in your jewellery. This test is best to try with loose diamonds.

Check the sparkle

This simple tip to check your lab grown diamonds Hatton Garden only requires a lamp. Hold your diamond below a lamp and check the sparkle. Look for the light bouncing off the diamond. A real diamond is an excellent reflector of white light. It will also reflect fire and even coloured light. You will instantly notice the difference between a fake stone and a real diamond based of the bright sparkle emanating from the diamond. This may not be a fool-proof test, but is a simple one to double check or verify your doubts, if any.

Look for flaws

This one is quite simple and requires only a magnifying glass. Look at the diamond through the glass and try to spot any flaws or imperfections within. You could follow the internal patterns to see if anything seems asymmetrical. If there are no flaws and the diamond appears to be perfect, then it is definitely a fake. A real diamond has imperfections in it that are formed during its making, either under the Earth or even in a factory, in case of lab grown diamonds. Only synthetic or fake diamonds are flawless.

Fog test

Hold the diamond close to your mouth and fog it like you fog a mirror, with your breath. Check for how long the fog stays on the diamond. If the fog stays for long, then it is a fake. A real diamond will not fog up as easily as the condensation will not remain on the surface of the diamond. This test is slightly unreliable, because it entirely depends on how close you held the diamond to your mouth and how intense your exhalation was. But it is definitely worth a try.

Water density check

The last simple tip to determine the authenticity of your diamond jewellery is the water test. Fill a glass up to the brim with water. Use regular water, not sparkling. Drop your diamonds in the water. If the diamonds float, then they are fake. Diamonds are high in density and this weight will sink hem right to the bottom of the glass. Only fake or duplicate stones will be fragile and light-weight enough to float on water.

The tips mentions here are simple home remedies are there is no guarantee. It is always a good idea to have your jewellery checked from a trusted jeweller, especially if it is a fashion trend. Also, while buying diamonds, make sure to get the authenticity certificate that mentions the 4C’s so you can be sure that your diamond is 100% real.