At Pearl Lemon Outsourcing, we bring to you a pool of talent that will manage your work virtually. Say hello to your new virtual assistant in London.

Virtual assistants do a great deal of work, so we’ll just cover some of the most common tasks.

Administration

An administrative assistant can handle all of the duties of a business manager.

This involves:

Management of the diary – Scheduling appointments and meetings

Responding to phone calls

Getting started with data entry

Keeping your schedule and to-do list up to date

Arrangements for travel booking

Administrative assistants usually handle anything that needs to be done.

Executive assistants do not have desks in front of your office, but they do have a computer.

The rest of the duties are essentially the same as those of an administrative assistant.

Personal Tasks

If you need help with personal tasks as well, you can always hire a VA.

Some examples are as follows:

To-do lists and calendars for your own use

Vacation or weekend travel arrangements.

Making sure you have the right purchases – stationary, hardware, books, maybe even gifts, and clothes!

A lot of these tasks can be outsourced to a virtual assistant since they don’t need to be done in-person.

Producing content

Recent years have seen content writing reach the top of the digital marketing ladder.

Corporate blogs are published often for a reason. By doing so, they gain a competitive advantage and drive traffic to their websites.

It can be beneficial for you to have someone oversee this process.

You will experience the following benefits if you regularly publish blog posts:

Increased search engine traffic

Increase the number of people who click on it and visit your website

Increase your conversion rate as a result

It’s not easy to create content. Additionally to writing, you also need to research, find images, edit them, and upload them to your blog.

So you might want to consider hiring a virtual assistant to write your blog posts. In addition to the main process, you can outsource ancillary tasks like uploading images.

The quality of each piece of content is ensured without dipping if it is outsourced to only one person.

Finance Management

VAs are generally assumed to do taxes for small business owners.

Yes, they could in a perfect world.

The reality, however, is that they cannot do any real accounting for you.

However, they can assist you in managing your finances.

Budgets can be created and purchases can be made, so your finances are as transparent as possible.

What are the results?

Will not let tax season send you into a panic once it comes around!

Managing social media

Your marketing plan cannot be complete without social media.

There are many people who will notice and interact with you on social media. Most companies appear remote and unconnected to their prospective customers – that can be changed with social media.

Why not outsource social media management to a VA if you don’t have the time?

The following tasks will be assigned to them:

Using social media to share content

Creating a posting schedule

Keeping your followers engaged

Statistic and report analysis

A company’s social media presence is complex, so it’s important to have someone experienced on board. Connecting with people on social media while staying relevant is key.

Because of this, many businesses outsource their social media management efforts to virtual professionals.

Monitoring virality, monitoring interaction, and analyzing statistics will help them determine which content converts best.