The Six Nations 2022 is an annual international men’s rugby competition contested by the national teams of Europe’s six major rugby-playing nations. England, Wales, Ireland, France, Scotland, and Italy compete for the prized championship trophy every year. Until Italy joined the five original countries in 2000, the tournament was known as the Five Nations Championship.

It is also known as the 2022 Guinness Six Nations. The Six Nations is approaching, and every country has a shot at earning the championship. The Six Nations fixture schedule is shared in advance. Injury or, as we saw last year, a series of red cards in past matches can turn that on its head. Nonetheless, we’re looking forward to seeing who rises to the occasion.

So, below, we’ll look at the favorites to win the Six Nations in 2022.

France

Many people would bet on France to retain the Six Nations in 2022. The defending champions are trying to come for their first win against the All Blacks since 1973 when they defeated them in Paris. Many people believe the match will decide the title in 2022, and it will add another terrible chapter to the storied rivalry between France and England.

Italy’s match against Ireland on the opening weekend is a beautiful way to ease into the competition, and having both Ireland and England’s matches in Paris is a plus. Their very recent game, in 2021, against Argentina, showed how the players are capable. Their victorious Autumn campaign has instilled a great deal of confidence in them. They stand a high probability of succeeding to keep their winning streak going and win the tournament.

England

England is in second place. Jones’s side will comfortably contest the Six Nations 2022 after a new Autumn campaign. They beat Australia in the Autumn Internationals before avenging their loss to South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

In our perspective, they’ll either win the championship or have a horrible season. Eddie Jones’ performance has become a stumbling block for England. This competition will place a burden on him to do well. However, those results provided more than enough reason for hope, and Jones’ current blend of freshness and competence could prove to be strong title challengers this year.

Ireland

Ireland may well be ranked third in Six Nations odds for 2022, but they are in fine condition moving into the competition. Thanks to crucial advice from coach Paul O’Connell and offensive maestro Mike Catt, Ireland appears to still be on the brink of doing something special this year. Many of the offensive plays were flawless, particularly against the All Blacks. Defensively, they were also somewhat capable.

Betting on Ireland to clinch the Six Nations in 2022 is a good idea. While trips to London and Paris may appear to be a tall order for Farrell’s men, there is tremendous value to be had.

Wales

Write on Wales at your risk; the reigning champions never once have given other opponents or pre-tournament favorites a second thought. Their sole goal is to win the tournament, and if they achieve so this year, they will become the strongest country in competition history. It shares the record among most titles (39) with England, and this year they’ll strive for 40.

Scotland

Every year, Scotland seemed to start the Six Nations with high hopes of fighting for the crown, only to see their hopes dashed in the first few weeks.

The Scots have struggled for regularity over the five matches but have proved that there is no side they can’t beat, as evidenced by their victories against England and France last year. They are a major contender because they are the only team outside of Italy never to have won a Six Nations championship, but there is cause for hope in the dark blue zone once again, as there is every year.

Italy

Unlike all the other five teams in the tournament, the Italians’ goal isn’t to win the championship; it’s just to win any game. Coach Kieran Crowley faces a daunting task after his team has not managed to win a Six Nations game since 2015.

Conclusion

Following an excellent victory over the All Blacks, France’s odds to win the Six Nations make them the favorites; however, it will be challenging, notably with Ireland and England riding high in the Autumn. When it comes to betting for the Grand Slam in the Six Nations, France, Ireland, and England, all seem worth considering. But bear in mind that performance and consistency will determine who wins the 2022 Six Nations.