The road to the grandest stage of them all begins in January at the Royal Rumble. This pay-per-view is one of the biggest, and best WWE has to offer, and fans love it due to the chaos, surprises, and entertainment it brings. The Royal Rumble is also a very consequential event since the winner gets to challenge for the World Championship at Wrestlemania.

The Royal Rumble involves 30 participants who join the in-ring action at different times based on assigned entry numbers. Here are some insights into some of the numbers that have gone on to produce winners.

Number 13- First-Ever Rumble Match

The inaugural Royal Rumble match was a 20-man event held at the Copps Coliseum in Ontario, Canada. The event boasted a star-studded lineup including Bret Hart, Harley Race, the Ultimate Warrior, and Junkyard Dog. Nevertheless, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan went on to win the event as the 13th entrant. Duggan prevailed in a brief two-man brawl against the One Man Gang, who entered the battle at number 19, defying the popular assertion that “it’s always better to come in later”.

Number 27- The Most Number Of Winners

It is logical to assume that number 30 has the most Royal Rumble winners since it is undoubtedly the most advantageous number due to the event’s format. However, number 27 is the surprise sweet spot, producing four winners. Big John Studd won the first-ever 30 man Royal Rumble match as a number 27 in 1989. Yokozuna’s win in 1993, Bret Hart and Lex Luger’s win in 1994, and Stone Cold’s in 2001 are the other triumphs that the 27th entrants have enjoyed in the Royal Rumble.

Number 30- Second-Most Winners

The number 30 spot surprisingly doesn’t have the most number of Royal Rumble winners. However, it has three winners, starting with John Cena, who won the event as a surprise last entrant in 2008. It wasn’t until the Royal Rumble 2016 that the event would see another last entrant winner in Triple H. Finally, Brock Lesnar won this year’s edition of the Royal Rumble, coming in as an expected last entrant.

Number 28- Lightning Strikes Twice In The Same Place

Batista has won the Royal Rumble event from the number 28 spot twice in 2005 and 2014, the first man to do so. Ronda Rousey also won the Women’s Royal Rumble event last month as the 28th entrant after eliminating Charlotte Flair.

Number 1- An Unexpected Winning Spot

The first entrant in the Royal Rumble match surely is the most disadvantaged participant. As number one, you have to wait for 29 other superstars to show up, and everyone will quickly forgive you if a fresh entrant eliminates you deep into the match. However, three superstars have defied the odds to win the Royal Rumble event despite being the first competitors on the scene. This remarkable achievement was accomplished by Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, and Edge in 1995, 2004, and 2021, respectively.