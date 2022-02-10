The one noticeable thing about smoking a cigarette is – apart from the actual smoke – the taste. It is, quite literally, like an ashtray. That’s because you are in inhaling tobacco, and it happens to have an ashy, leathery flavour that – while in no real way pleasurable, becomes addictive thanks to the nicotine within the cigarette. You can always tell when you’re kissing a smoker, an odd aroma hangs around their clothes which is almost impossible to air out, and even when public buildings or hotels have got with the programme, and banned smoking completely, a faint waft still hangs around, even when years have gone by.

Perhaps that is one reason why e-cigarettes so completely captured people’s imaginations; because they don’t contain tobacco, they don’t smell or taste of it, and in fact manufacturers went one further: they made sure that the liquid element that turns to vapour within an e-cigarette device actively tasted <good> – and invented a wide variety of flavours for users to enjoy.

At the start these were fairly basic, and mainly fruit-related; think apple, strawberry or raspberry, as well as classic menthol. Today, you can find practically any flavour you like; Vaping company GoSmokeFree.co.uk for example, offers dozens, including pink lemonade, choc mint, jam doughnut, cherry cola, jelly babies, caramel, banoffee pie, coconut, Devon fudge, and many, many more…

You’ll notice that the majority of these sound tooth-wincingly sweet; GoSmokeFree.co.uk decided to ask 500 respondents which of the following not-yet-available flavours people would most like to try, and got some surprising, and amusing, results. Perhaps most unusually, a whopping 14% would love to recreate the comforting tea-time flavour of buttery, savoury corn on the cob. A swathe of sophisticates (13%) want to feel fancy with the taste of pear and blue cheese (admittedly a combo that sounds repulsive, but actually tastes great). Asian-influenced pickled mango sounded good – perhaps refreshing – to 30% of people, while 1 in 5 decided that Bourbon and corn flakes – surely the breakfast of champions – could be a winner. Thirteen per cent are either very brave or very foolish, in wanting to try ghost pepper flavour. Ghost pepper is one of the world’s hottest chilli peppers, rated at more than 1 million Scoville Heat Units (SHUs). We can only imagine that inhaling a big dose of that flavour might not have the soothing effect that vaping normally does…. Lastly, 1 in 10 said they’d enjoy an fine dining-inspired lobster flavour.

You might think that the flavours above sound outlandish, but there are even stranger ones already out there. There have been e-juices tasting of butter, roast chicken, black pepper, garlic, even tuna…maybe that’s starting to put the prospect of kissing someone who just tastes of tobacco into perspective!