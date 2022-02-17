Remote work changed our world for the better. People no longer want to be stuck in 9 to 5 jobs and live just for moments to go on holiday once a year. Thanks to remote work and a more flexible approach to workspaces, that is not the case anymore. Now you can live your life to the fullest, get all the tasks in time and visit the most amazing places all year round.

Any corner of the world could turn into office space with a bit of great organisation. You can work from a secluded cafe in France or from the beach in Turkey – it is not something you will just see in generic stock images. It slowly becomes a part of our reality.

Of course, when planning your first workation you need to think of some important factors. You need to keep on top of your game despite the beautiful attractions… which sometimes can be distractions.

What workation means and what are the different types of workation?

Workation is a combination of work and vacation. If you’ve been working for a long time now without any breaks, you will definitely need one. You can still answer your calls, send all the important emails, write the articles – only what changes are your surroundings. Just like birds head to the warmer parts of the world when the winter comes, you can easily make that switch.

Yet not all workations are created equally. There are three types of workation:

Short-term workation – it lasts for a few days only. Just enough to break your routine.

Medium-term workation – when you decide to relocate for a few weeks.

Long-term workation – when you decide to spend a few months on some exotic location.

Once you realise which one works for you the best, you can start planning everything.

How do you organise a workation?

It is important to communicate this idea with your colleagues. Remember that the job is always a priority and getting your tasks in time will help the entire workflow function seamlessly. Talk to your manager or supervisor about this idea to make sure that everyone is on the same page. It is important to establish a level of trust so your colleagues know that they can count on you.

Of course, it is important to do research about cultural and most attractive locations you want to visit. Some of the most attractive locations are always tropical destinations like Thailand, but locations in Europe are getting increasingly popular. Spain is always attractive and the United Kingdom is full of amazing cultural attractions and hidden gems according to Holidu. The best part is that you can do both if your finances let you – the United Kingdom is a superior choice for the spring or autumn season while Spain can be a great choice for summer.

Yet, you need to be realistic regarding your finances and workation funds. We know that even when you are on long workation- you want for it to last even longer. Keep an eye on your finances, you want to keep your spending and save some funds for some potential expenses.

Once you decide where to, you will need to find proper accommodation. Remember that you don’t want to find a secluded cabin in the woods. Every horror movie starts like that but in the end – you want to make sure that your colleagues and clients will reach you when needed.

No matter if you are heading for a short term or a long term workation, your accommodation needs to provide you both comfort, peace and last but not least – good internet connection. That is your connection to your ‘’regular’’ life so make sure that everything works.

Organising your workflow

Remember that the word workation starts with work – and your day should start like this. The earlier you finish with your tasks, the better would be for you. Remember that before you go on the trip delegate the tasks with your colleagues and make sure to prioritize everything.

Try solving the most important tasks first. Work on longer-term tasks while you are workationing because like that you can rest assured that there is no deadline panic or someone is waiting for you to deliver your work.

To make sure that you are indeed productive, make sure to find a quiet corner to make your own little office. Also, to show that you are really putting on the hours, you can include time tracking apps to make sure that all the projects are covered and that you are truly productive. Time Doctor, MyHours, Hubstaff are great to keep your work hours in order.

Is a workation a good idea?

No, it is not a good idea. It is a great idea! It is amazing how we can have all the freedom in the world to just switch our work environment and keep everything working seamlessly. Workation is an amazing choice for you if you are an avid traveller, you love a dynamic work environment and you are not happy when you are stuck in the routine.