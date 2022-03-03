It is fair to say that most of us like to find easy ways of earning and saving money. If this sounds familiar, continue reading as we have lots of top tips on how to earn and save some extra money.

Sell your things online

Selling your unwanted items online is a really easy way to earn some extra money. It is easy to accumulate lots of unnecessary items in your home over time. Fashion trends also seem to go in and out quite frequently, so if you are a fashion-conscious individual, then to keep up with the latest fashion trends, it is a good idea to sell the items you no longer want, so you can purchase the latest items that you do want. It is good for your style and your bank account!

Sell your car

Selling your car is a good way to earn some extra money. Car buyers are always eager to find second-hand cars which are reasonably priced, especially as we are currently facing a global microchip shortage, which is slowing the production of brand new cars which therefore causes long waits for brand new cars, so many car consumers are choosing to purchase second-hand cars.

If you are keen to earn some extra money, you could consider the option of “sell my car” with an online car marketplace, most online car buyers offer fast and quick sales from the comfort of your own home, so you do not need to put lots of time and effort into selling your car. If you want to earn money quickly, you could sell your car and purchase a car that is of a lower value than your current car as this will leave you with surplus cash.

Rent out a room of your house

If you happen to have a spare room in your house or flat, why not consider renting a room out? Many people are looking for a room to rent, especially in big cities, so if you meet this requirement, you may be able to earn some money from a lodger to put towards your mortgage.

If you live alone, having a lodger may also be a great social outlet for you, as you will have someone to share your home with, so this is ideal for someone who likes to live with people.

If you have a second property, rent it out

It is very easy to rent out a second property, especially if you don’t spend a lot of time there. There are lots of online websites where you can easily advertise your home for people to be able to make a booking with you.

If renting your property out to strangers seems a bit too daunting for you, you can always consider renting it out privately to your friends and family, just so you can earn a little bit of income on the side. If you happen to have a presence of some sort on social media, it will be very easy to find holiday renters for your accommodation.

Rent out garage space

Some people do not have garages in their accommodation, so if you do and you do not use your garage, you could always rent your garage space out to someone who is in need of extra storage space. Like renting out a property, it is easy to advertise your garage space online, by using specialist advertising websites or your personal social media accounts. In some areas, people can ask for high prices for renting out their garage space, especially if garages are a rarity in some urban areas of the UK.

Download money-saving apps

Money-saving apps are always a good way to get some great deals and bargains for products and services. If you are a student, you are entitled to lots of student discount offers from a wide range of big retailers in the UK. Money-saving apps can show you what savings you are entitled to whether you are a student or not.

Sometimes you can get discounts on shopping if you download a company’s app, so it is a good idea to be vigilant to see which discounts you can receive from downloading retailer’s apps.

Use a “round-up” feature on your bank account

This is actually a feature that many people do not use on their current accounts. Some bank providers give you the option to round up your payments from your card and to put the rounded-up figure into your savings account, this is a good way to put money into your savings account whilst you shop without realising.

Final Thoughts

We hope you have enjoyed our blog on “Easy ways to earn and save extra money” if you invest lots of time into finding ways to save and earn money, you will notice a difference in your spending habits and hopefully the extra money you may have in your bank account.