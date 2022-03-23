If you own a business, you must utilize an online form builder regardless of the size of your business. An online form builder helps you create online forms that can help learn more about your current and potential customers. The information you collect through the online forms can help you make better business decisions that can help your business grow.

Without online forms, it would be pretty difficult for marketers to gather information about potential customers and track data about new leads, purchases, customers’ feedback, new leads, and survey responses. One of the best ways you can facilitate your business’s growth is by having at least one online form on your website. You can create these online forms using an online form builder. How can you use these form builders in your business? Well, keep on reading this piece as we discuss what online builder is and its 5 case uses. Let’s begin.

What is an online form builder?

This is software that enables business owners or marketers to create visually-appealing forms that can be used to gather vital information about the website visitors and convert them into leads as they are nurtured into customers. The online form builder can also act as a registration form. That’s because it can collect vital information about visitors as they will leave their registration details. You can also use an online form builder to create a consent form if you are seeking the consent of your website visitors to take part in clinical trial, medical study, or any other activity.

With that said, let’s now take a look at the uses of form builders

5 Uses of form builders

Communicating with your website visitors

It is no secret that your website visitors are your potential customers. So it is very important to communicate with them. If they feel that they are not valued in any way, they are less likely to visit your website again. This is where an online form builder comes in handy. They can help you create online forms that you can use to communicate with your website visitors. You can design your online form in a way that can help you tailor different types of situations to help you gather data submissions in every way possible.

You can design your online form to promote registration for events, content downloads, subscriptions, and so much more. With this kind of form, you will be able to build connections, strengthen relationships with your website builders, and ultimately, communicate efficiently with your website visitors.

It can be used in market research

Market research is a crucial aspect of running a successful business. It involves collecting crucial information about the needs of your target market, your customer behaviors, market challenges, etc. Through the market research, you will be able to understand your customers, including how they feel and behave and as well as determine if your products or services are actually helping solve your target consumer’s problems.

This is where online form builder comes in. You can easily build unique forms, quizzes, and pools using the form builder, thereby, helping you collect insights on your target market needs and how you can improve your products or services to meet their specific needs.

Customer Onboarding process

The customer onboarding process is the process that potential customers go through, from the start of their journey to becoming a customer. It is probably the most important stage of the customer lifecycle. Generally, customer onboarding has a huge impact on whether a customer will keep purchasing your product for a very long tome or they will disappear after a few months.

By using form builder, you will be able to gather essential information from your customers, including how they think you can improve your product or service to meet their needs. With the information, you will be able to improve where necessary and make more informed business decisions that can help you retain the customers for a very long time.

Customer experience survey

Customer experience is a vital aspect of any business. It can make your business grow or fail. So, if you want your business to succeed, you must focus on offering an excellent customer experience. Additionally, you need to continuously check on your customers to ensure they are actually satisfied with your product or service. You can create feedback questions using an online form builder. In your questions, you can ask the customers how they can rate your product delivery, how they can rate your customer experience, if they would be willing to recommend your products or service to their family and friends, etc. Once you have their response, you can use the feedback to improve your customer experience.

Hiring process

Just as the customer onboarding process is crucial, the employee onboarding is also vital to your business’s success. The employee onboarding process refers to the process in which new employees are integrated into an organization. Online form builders are perfect tools that can be used to customize forms, collect information, and even obtain feedback from your new hires.

Choosing the right online form builder

There are plenty of online form builders in the market. So it is up to you to do your research to ensure that you are choosing the right online form builder for your business.

When choosing an online form builder, you need to determine your business goals and then look for an online form builder that is compatible with those goals. For instance, you need to consider if you want to ask basic questions or more advanced questions. Another essential factor you need to pay attention to when choosing an online form builder is its cost and if it is easy to use. You need to choose an online form builder that suits your budget and also doesn’t require you to be tech-savvy to use. Lastly, pay attention to the features of the online form builder. Make sure that the online form builder has features that your business needs.