In recent years, the cryptocurrency market and trading have seen a boom. Cryptocurrencies‘ high volatility and trading volume are ideal for short-term trading.

Professional traders can approach the bitcoin markets with a variety of tactics. Some employ only backtested technical analysis tactics, while others employ discretionary strategies that are both technical and fundamental in nature. Before risking your actual money, you must first design a trading strategy that you are comfortable with and test it on a demo account.

Here are some day trading cryptocurrency recommendations, including information on the strategy, software, and trading bots – as well as specific topics novice traders should be aware of, such as taxes or market rules. We also show how to compare brokers to pick the best one for you by listing the top crypto brokers in 2022.

Trading of cryptocurrency

If you are completely motivated to get into crypto trading then all you need to begin with is the following:

Decide whether you want to acquire the cryptocurrency or just have a hunch about whether its value will rise or fall.

You’ll need an exchange if you wish to own the currency such as Binance – it is both straightforward and easy to use.

A broker is required if you wish to speculate on the price.

Make a deposit into your account

Purchase the Cryptocurrency you desire, or place a transaction based on its value.

After following all the above-mentioned steps, you have begun your cryptocurrency trading. Remember that you can practise buying and selling cryptocurrencies on a broker’s demo account. You cannot do trading independently on an exchange.

Trading cryptocurrency usually involves speculating on its price rather than actually holding any of the coins. As a result, forex and CFD brokers are often easier to use for trading than an exchange.

Find technical analysis tools

There are various free and commercial cryptocurrency analysis charting tools available. Despite the fact that these main crypto exchanges offer built-in charts, it is still advantageous to use alternative charting software and trading tools to maximise your profits by having a better grasp of crypto market movements. Tools such as CoinLobster Messari, and many more. The tools not only display a variety of technical indicators but also allow you to create unique technical tools. Matching technical tools to past trading situations and your trading personality is the best method to figure out which ones to employ.

Make use of a market data resource

Trading necessitates a continuous stream of market data, which is generated by the movement of prices in the tokens and exchanges you trade. Market data is provided by the exchange you trade with. Many brokers charge for cryptocurrency trading data, so just subscribe to the information you require.

Volatility can be used as a metric

It’s quite difficult to negotiate volatile circumstances. It’s difficult to make excellent trading selections when prices swing wildly. Identifying buy and sell walls, as well as whale manipulation, is one approach to see if volatility is likely to increase.

In cryptocurrency markets, buy and sell walls can have a significant impact on price swings. Understanding them is useful when trading cryptocurrencies, creating limit orders accordingly and even recognizing when to exit the market entirely.

Conclusion

You must acquire an edge if you want to be a professional trader. In order to make trading decisions, you must develop a sound strategy that you believe in and use other variables to identify the market environment. Make sure you employ a combination of technical, fundamental, and sentiment analysis, as well as the advice above.