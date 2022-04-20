Stainless steel tubing is one of the best materials you can buy for any industrial application. Stainless steel has long been a preferred material for many reasons. It’s corrosion-resistant, which makes it a favourite material in the humid tropical climate of Malaysia.

It also can withstand fire and heat, a characteristic that makes it suitable for use in machinery that generates substantial heat or involves a combustible process.

The impact resistance of the material is another defining factor, along with its strength. The material tends to withstand brittleness at low and high temperatures, which makes it suitable for applications involving wide temperature fluctuations. The material will hold its shape through extreme temperatures making it the material of choice for high-temperature applications as well as sub-zero uses.

The sustainability of stainless steel is a quality that often gets overlooked. The material is usually created from approximately 70% scrap metal. It’s actually mostly recycled material. And stainless steel in its original form is 100% recyclable. It can be repurposed over and over. It also doesn’t leach out toxic chemicals during the recycling process, as some other industrial use products do. The endless recycling ability of stainless steel reduces the need to mine the elements that make up the material.

In the food production and processing industry, stainless steel is the most widely used material by far. The smooth, non-porous surfaces it offers and its corrosion-resistant qualities mean it provides an easily sanitised material. It’s used in all applications that demand a high level of hygiene.

All of these benefits point to stainless steel being one of the most desirable materials from which to design and manufacture any commercial or industrial application.

Partner with Experience and Knowledge

Often, when you’re buying stainless steel tubing, you’re either replacing tubing that’s become old or damaged, or your designing and fabricating a new machine or process.

In either case, you will benefit by partnering with an experienced and knowledgeable supplier for all your machine parts and tubing needs. Choosing a knowledgeable partner as you go through the fabrication process gives you another perspective and degree of experienced input.

The supplier is well-versed in all the parts that might be needed in your industrial application. They may be able to suggest a slightly different method that delivers the same results but costs less to build. They may also see the perfect application for a new fitting on the market that you may not have heard about.

Creating your own industrial application can be both an expensive and complex project that consumes time and effort. The application itself can be expensive, and the consequences of the application failing to deliver the desired results can be catastrophic to a business that’s relying on the new application.

