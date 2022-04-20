Equity release is a financial instrument available in the United Kingdom that allows homeowners to access part of the wealth they’ve built up in their house.

The equity you acquire can be used for various things, including paying off debts and improving your home.

Deciding if equity release is the correct decision can be daunting, and deciding on a company to trust. John Lawson, an equity advisor, walks us through legal and general equity release reviews and what to keep in mind when releasing equity from your home.

What’s Equity Release?

Homeowners over the age of 55 can use equity release to get tax-free cash from the value of their house.

The amount you can discharge is determined by your age and the value of your house.

Depending on the equity release package you pick, you can get your money in one giant lump payment or a series of smaller lump sums.

You are free to spend the money you release in any way.

What’s a Lifetime Mortgage?

A lifetime mortgage is a sort of equity release loan that is backed by your property and allows you to release tax-free cash without having to sell it.

Homeowners over the age of 55 can get a lifetime mortgage.

How Does Equity Release Work?

Over 55s with a qualified home in the UK can take advantage of equity release programmes.

Depending on the plan, you can get the money in one single sum or multiple instalments, and you can spend the money any way you like.

You must first pay off any outstanding mortgage with the funds you release.

The remainder is yours to do with as you like, such as house upgrades or helping your family.

It’s a tax-free amount that you may spend as you like.

You won’t have to make any monthly repayments after receiving your funds. Some options allow you to pay down your loan’s interest monthly.

Who Are Legal & General?

Legal & General Group plc, or simply Legal & General, is a London-based multinational financial services firm.

Legal & General’s goods and services include investment management, 1-lifetime mortgages, pensions, annuities, and life insurance.

Why Consider Legal & General?

With Legal & General, you can unlock the value of your house and get tax-free income to support your retirement.

They have approximately 200 years of expertise in financial services and have subsequently extended to the United States.

They have over £1 trillion in assets and are Europe’s largest insurance and asset management organisation.

What To Keep in Mind When Releasing Equity From Your Home?

When you release equity from your house, the overall worth of your estate decreases, reducing the amount of inheritance you may be able to give.

Consider it twice before you put your house up as collateral for debts. Your property’s worth may improve or fall in the future.

What is The Legal Process When Releasing Equity?

After receiving a copy of the mortgage offer, your solicitor will call you to schedule an appointment for legal advice on equity release.

You’ll need independent legal advice, and you’ll need to sign it before a witness at that meeting.

Lenders often want both originals of all paperwork, which might take a week to complete.

These original copies will be returned to your lender’s solicitor, who will then ask you whether any dates are open for completion.

How Much Equity Can I Release?

If you qualify, the amount of equity you can release is typically between 20% and 60% of the value of your house.

Equity release varies from person to person and is determined by various criteria, including your property’s value and age.

To Conclude

It’s a massive choice since equity release is a financial commitment to your house.

It’s not only a place to sleep, but it’s also a valuable asset that might be a substantial portion of your inheritance.

There’s a lot to think about, so getting expert help is crucial. This might come from a financial adviser, a lawyer, or both to assist you in determining if it’s the best decision for you.