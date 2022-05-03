Dried flowers are the new flowers trend of 2022

Dried flowers are back and they are the new flower trend of 2022. Where they used to shine on your grandmother’s kitchen table, they can now be found everywhere in flower shops. Maybe you used to think they looked dusty or old-fashioned but now you can’t ignore them, they’re back. The trendiest stylists know for sure: these flowers are not dusty and old-fashioned, they are beautiful!

Where does the trend come from?

Nowadays, an important term in popular speech is ‘sustainability’ and this just applies to dried flowers. These flowers are dried flowers that do not wilt and can be left standing for a very long time. This is much more sustainable than buying a bunch of fresh flowers from the market every week, which in many cases have flown in from other parts of the world, which causes a lot of air pollution. For the environmentally conscious citizens among us, dried flowers are the ideal solution. They are not only durable but also very nice in your interior. Because most dried flowers contain neutral shades, they can be used in almost any interior.

Where do you buy dried flowers?

Dried flowers are available in many flower shops, online shops but also interior design stores. Because dried flowers fit into many categories, they are also available in different places, which can be extremely useful. The price of the dried flowers differs a lot in what you are looking for. For example, plumes easily cost 3 to 4 euros each, but you can order a small bouquet with different dried flowers for 17 to 20 euros. So it completely depends on the size of the bouquet, dimensions of the flowers and how much you would like in a vase. In general, a bouquet of dried flowers is a lot more expensive than a fresh flower bouquet, because of course a processing process has preceded it. However, because the flowers last longer, it is cheaper in the long run than buying a new bunch of flowers every week / two weeks.

The shelf life of dried flowers

The shelf life of dried flowers can be up to several months or even three quarters of a year. However, this depends entirely on where you put them. Dried flowers will last longer if you put them in a place where the humidity is not too high (to prevent mold) and they are not in full sun (to prevent discoloration), the living room or bedroom is generally a suitable place. In principle, a dried flower bouquet can remain beautiful for a whole season if you take good care of them.

Tip: By spraying some hairspray over the flowers, the shape of the flowers can be retained longer, so that they also remain beautiful for longer.

Which flowers are suitable for the drying process?

Not all flowers can withstand the drying process well and become moldy before they dry up. There are also a number of types of flowers that are very suitable for this. Strawflowers, for example, are extremely suitable for the drying process. These flowers come in different colors and can be very crackling. Hydrangeas can also dry up nicely. The trick here is that you have to wait while cutting the hydrangeas until they start to discolour. Zeeland knot flowers are very small but can also dry very nicely. They are mainly used for framing flowers because they are so delicate and romantic. Limonium Sinuatum is an old-fashioned flower that attracts many butterflies and insects. These flowers can last a long time in a vase, but can also be used for dried flowers. The last tip is an angelica, these white flowers can last a very long time as dried flowers. You should cut the stems before they get wet and then put them in a dry vase, so you can enjoy this flower for a long time to come.