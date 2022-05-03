Five most famous Gucci bags of all times

Eternal. Classic. Symbolic. These are the words that come to mind when referring to the long history of Gucci bags. Even people love to buy these elegant bags from stores like Seha bags that sell Gucci bags that are used but have no mark of use. The only problem with buying these stores is that they don’t fall heavy on your pockets! In recent years, the brand has revived popular styles from the iconic logo to the beloved styles such as the Jackie 1961 bag. To celebrate Gucci’s 100th anniversary, Gucci has launched a Gucci Beloved Campaign, which references the Gucci Beloved Movement.

You must not have known this curiosity about Gucci bags: the two intertwined Gs you see in the Gucci logo and all the bags are the founder’s initials.

The history of the Gucci bag began in 1921 when Guccio Gucci launched its namesake label in Via Della Vigna Nuova in Florence. Gucci decided to focus on travel-focused leather goods by selling imported suitcases and products handmade by local Italian artisans.

The Gucci bag began to be recognized worldwide in 1953 when Ingrid Bergman wore it in his movie “Viaggio to Italia” and began Hollywood romance with the Italian leather brand.

Soon after, celebrities flocked to the brand’s Florentine boutiques to justify Gucci’s high prices and exclusive image. Gucci is a favorite of Princess Elizabeth, Eleanor Roosevelt, Bette Davis, Elizabeth Taylor, Katherine Hepburn, and Sophia Loren.

The most iconic Gucci bags of all time

We know that saying goodbye to a lot of money requires a lot of research and consideration, so we worked hard for you and rounded up the most coveted Gucci bag style.

To get around that, we’ve put together a list of five Gucci bags you might want to add to your wardrobe. Read below for more information.

The Gucci Jackie

In 1961, a photo of Jackie Kennedy wearing an unstructured unisex Gucci handbag increased demand. Later renamed in honor of the First Lady, this model played an important role in Gucci’s history. It was first removed from the archive by Tom Ford in 1999 (a move consistent with the birth of It Bag Mania). It was then recreated by Frida Giannini in 2009 and was called New Jackie.

It features a unique curved crescent and buckle closure but adds a detachable shoulder strap that can be worn in various ways, from the top handle to a shoulder bag. There are also new fresh colors and fabrics, from sweet pastels to winter corduroy. If you need more persuasion, Harry Styles has it.

Gucci Soho

The Gucci Soho Disco bag has been one of its most popular bags since it was first introduced to haute couture. Many A-list stars like Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts, and Rihanna have featured the iconic Soho Disco bag.

In creating the Soho Disco bag, Gucci revisited the archives of the 70s, interpreting the retro touch of the elegant shoulder bag in hammered calfskin. The timeless style will be the perfect buddy on the street, taking you from day to night with ease.

This small shoulder bag is perfect for everyday essentials, featuring the brand’s signature “GG” weave pattern and accented with a striking fringe zipper pull. This compact and lightweight bag are large enough, whether it’s a wallet, cosmetics, keys, or a cell phone.

Available in classic shades like black, red, and pinkish beige, the Gucci Soho Disco Bag is a timeless piece that will last all season. Gucci launches Soho Disco in seasonal colors from time to time. If you like it, keep your eyes open. If you don’t like transferring denim into your bag, consider opting for a darker shade.

GG Marmont

Again, the hardware defines the GG Marmont, with a single ’70s-style GG symbol on the front. Made from soft matelasse leather, the collection is available in various shapes and sizes, from mini shoulder bags to handbags, with the most popular shoulder bags. It’s versatile and straightforward to wear with the best cashmere sweater and jeans combinations and a 9-5 look. If you want to keep the classic shades, or if you want more expressiveness in a red or monogram print on the letterbox, go for neutrals.

Dionysus Bag

As the name indicates, this bag is inspired by the Greek god Dionysus, the god of wine, fertility, theater, joy and dance, and religious ecstasy. However, it is best known for its unique vintage metal buckle with two horseshoe-shaped tiger heads, four pockets, an internal zippered compartment, suede lining, hand-painted edges, and a sliding chain shoulder. Unlike the bags mentioned above, this Gucci bag is roomier and more designed but still has a charming appeal. In addition, the elegant chain shoulder strap can be combined with the top strap like a long shoulder bag and can be adjusted short. In addition, Dionysus bags are available in more exotic styles, sizes, and materials.

Gucci Bamboo Bag

One of Gucci’s hallmarks is the bamboo handle, invented during the scarcity of materials during World War II, and the brand has devised a new way of making bags. According to Vogue, Gucci came up with a way to heat and fold bamboo and released a bamboo handle bag in 1947. The oriental texture of the handle adds warmth to any outfit and is sure to last a lifetime. Various designs feature this signature handle, but we particularly love this leather-lined GG canvas.

In 2021, on Princess Di’s 60th birthday, Michele launched the “Diana Bag.” This is a bamboo tote bag that looks like the princess’s version.

Given its heritage, style, and versatility, the Diana Gucci bag is one of the best designer bags.

Conclusion

From classic to American to “geek chic” styles, all Gucci bags in this article have been chosen to represent the best of the 2022 Gucci House.

We certainly know that all Gucci bags recently been released in fashion houses have to go back. Designs these days are gorgeous, bright, and a little quirky, but somehow they still exude elegance and explain their popularity. We hope this list narrows down your desire list and allows you to decide on your next bag.

Do you know anyone who dreams of owning a Gucci bag? Share this article with them!

