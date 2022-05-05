Soccer transfers: what are they and how does the market work?

In recent years, bookmakers have become more popular thanks in part to the online betting options that most bookmakers now offer. Many of them are even now only operating on an app, which makes it easier for football and betting fans to play.

Sports betting has become, for many, a hobby and a way of earning money that is becoming more and more profitable due to its rapid and continuous updating. That is to say, the fact that they are online platforms means that the information is always up to date and it is easier to choose the team or player to bet on, as the user will always be up to date with all the latest news, transfers, matches won, lost, etc.

But what exactly are football transfer bets? Firstly, it involves betting on clubs that the punter knows will sign a particular player on a particular date. The fact that the betting game can be played online implies, as mentioned above, that the punter is aware of the latest information and that it is reliable and trustworthy.

There are a few bookmakers that are very popular because they offer transfer football players and transfer specials odds: bet365, William, Hill, Betfair, Coral, Paddy Power, Unibet, Mr. Green and Sport Nation. You can even bet on transfers in leagues other than your own country, you just have to bear in mind that each region has different betting methods and therefore it is recommended that you follow a few tips.

On the other hand, it is important to highlight the Round-Up of the January 2022 Transfer Window, as it shows many interesting deals to be confirmed in the last few days or last-minute signings. Speculation in this case can sometimes be the luck of the better, but sometimes it doesn’t always work out. The point is to keep up to date and not miss any updates.

An example of these updates is FCB, in the Liga transfer updates. In this case, after bringing Xavi on board to be the new coach from November 2021, Barcelona have been trying not to start the season on the wrong foot. In January, Ferran Torres was signed (£46.3 million), Aubameyang (free), Adama Traore (loan) and Dani Alves (free). They are all players with splendid technique, so betting on them on the pitch could be a good option for both the team in question and those betting on the team.

Finally, there are some potential transfer targets for 2022 that can perhaps guide you in your future bets: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, Declan Rice to Chelsea, Harry Kane to Manchester City, Keylor Navas to Newcastle, Andres Christensen to Barcelona or Bayern Munich, Jesse Lingard to Newcastle, Paul Pogba to Paris Saint-Germain, and Marcelo Brozovic to Barcelona or Tottenham. Some are potential signings that have been speculated about for a long time, as the players are on the verge of expiring contracts with their current club, but everything is always open to doubt and possible different transfers that may come as a surprise.

In this sense, there are many factors that can lead to players looking to transfer to other teams: new managers, game-changes, etc. In football, changes may or may not be unforeseen, but that is why there are rankings and bookmakers who update their information day after day.