One of the most stressful parts of traveling is packing for a trip, and keeping your belongings organized and in their rightful place while you’re on the go. If you travel frequently for business or have recently taken a longer vacation which required a large packing load, you are likely familiar with this struggle. So, how do you balance packing the items you need and could foresee being useful with not over packing and managing to keep your luggage organized? Keep reading to learn 5 tips for staying organized while traveling.

Pack Early

Waiting until the last possible minute to pack for a trip is one easiest way to ensure that your belongings will be disorganized, and will leave you more likely to misplace important items.

Begin packing about a week in advance to ensure that you will have ample time to figure out what you are taking, what items you might need to buy, and where everything will be stored during your trip. If you are flying, pack a separate bag specifically for the airport in advance; this should include items to use aboard the flight as well as personal documentation, tickets, etc. Just as you’d keep your medical records from Provider’s Choice Scribe Services organized and ready to present to a doctor, be sure to keep your passport or boarding pass in an organized spot and ready to present to an airport attendant.

Make Several To Do Lists

To help stay organized and on the clear path to a smooth traveling experience, make several to do lists when packing and preparing for your trip. Some ideas of a few helpful lists include:

Things to Pack

Things to Do Ahead of Your Trip (hire a pet sitter, stop at an ATM, run errands, etc.)

Items to Bring on the Plane

Items to Purchase at Your Destination

Pack According to Plans

If you can, try to make an itinerary for each day of your trip in advance so that you know what activities you will be doing, and what outfits will be required. This will help you visualize the items you need to bring, and will help you avoid overpacking by knowing exactly what you need and leaving little room for surprises that might justify excessive packing. If you are unable to make a specific agenda for your trip, limit yourself to 1 outfit per day with 1 emergency outfit for a formal occasion, or other event so that you can keep items to a minimum while having peace of mind about being prepared for all occasions.

Overpacking or waiting until the last possible minute to get organized for a trip can cause excessive stress and hinder your ability to have a smooth and enjoyable travel experience. Follow these 3 trips for organized travel to make your trip as stress-free as possible.