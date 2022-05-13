How Noon Dalton Respects Its Clients’ Privacy

In the Information Age, it seems like we can all click a few buttons and find out anything about anyone. While this makes it easier to connect with new people, it also makes it more daunting when trying to keep certain information private.

Luckily, the Law has stepped up and put in place safeguards to make sure that our most vital and vulnerable information is kept secure. But it can be difficult to do business with companies who need said information but cannot guarantee its confidentiality.

Noon Dalton, however, is one of those companies that can. They have recently become compliant with SOC2, PCI-DSS SAQ, HIPAA, and GDPR. If you’re not yet familiar with what these letters mean, let’s break it down for you.

GDPR

GDPR is the General Data Protection Regulation in the UK and EU. It dictates how we use, store, and share information about people. If you’re a living person in the UK or EU, your information is protected under GDPR. Noon Dalton has just undergone training and certification around GDPR, meaning that they are compliant with the law and your personal data is thus protected.

SOC 2

SOC 2 is a voluntary standard of compliance for organizations in the service industry. It was developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), and it outlines how organizations should manage their customer data. The standard is based on the Trust Services Criteria of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Noon Dalton is fully certified with SOC 2. Basically, it means Noon Dalton manages all of its systems in a secure, tracked, and compliant way regardless of specific type or location, from training and sign-offs, network controls, risk assessments, and reporting and tracking systems.

PCI-DSS SAQ

PCI-DSS SAQ is an important one for any company handling credit card data. This compliance certification needs to be updated annually and it allows you to process credit cards and sensitive data around credit information. By complying with PCI standards and having this certification, Noon Dalton is properly able to process and handle credit card information.

HIPAA

HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, outlines the lawful use and disclosure of protected health information. Essentially, any business that deals with sensitive medical and personal information of a medical nature require to be HIPAA compliant. Noon Dalton is now HIPAA compliant, meaning that their remote teams can process this information without putting your company or clients at risk.

Why Is This So Important?

While not very many of us put that much thought into our day-to-day data protection, we all want to know that the information that is out there about us isn’t at risk. By supporting businesses that comply with the various global regulations around data protection, you are ensuring that your clients and your business itself are safer and more secure in an ever-growing digital realm. Something as simple as knowing that your number won’t be sold to a scam puts many a mind at ease.

By making sure that all certifications and compliances are met, Noon Dalton has done its due diligence to keep you and your company safe.

Website: https://noondalton.com/

Services: https://noondalton.com/services/data-processing-management/

Outsourcing: https://noondalton.com/services/underwriting/