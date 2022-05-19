What is the more optimal option—Studying like a nerd or following the Passion?

Hello, are you confused too between following your parents’ orders to study engineering, business management, or medical studies and moving forward with your passion?

Let’s discuss and choose one by over-viewing some points which will give you helpful insights from the past as well as clarification in choosing the best option for yourself in this contemporary epoch.

Have you ever stopped for a second and thought about successful people? Most of them were either dropout or followed their interests and made a successful career out of them.

There are a bunch of biographies and documentaries available to mine gold knowledge from the decisions and consequences of those decisions made by these popular human beings satisfied with their passionate work. Let me share a great quote from the biography of Steve Jobs, written by Walter Isaacson:

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma—which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most importantly, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary. ”

This quote is a piece of experienced advice rather than just a saying from the mouth of a popular face. Steve Jobs, a dropout student, by stepping into the Silicon Valley as a videogame designer, met his school buddy Stephen Wozniak and invented the Apple computer and from then on rest is the Iconic history as everyone knows.

The Facebook story (Mark Zuckerberg’s tale) lies in the same box of successful dropouts and also a fantastic movie (The Social Network) made out as a kind of biography and motivational story in 2010.

Not only gentlemen but hardworking ladies too, follow their own route and make their career more of a play than work. A prime example of one standout personality is none other than Ellen DeGeneres! After leaving the university education, she tried her way into sitcoms, stand-up comedy, TV talk shows and hosting the Oscars. Not only did she achieve success, but nailed every task she took and made it wholesome entertainment for us to enjoy.

In contrast, nerdy graduates do find success too, but only after spending some focused time on their studies. Of course, you are using Google even “Google it” is now a common phrase for searching anything, but do you know an interesting fact about its co-founder Sergey Bin who also is the president of Google’s parent company Alphabet? He is the big time nerd that he double majored in both mathematics and computer science, naming Google after the word “googol” means ten raised to the power of a hundred. What an amazing fact, right!?

Another two big names who studied mathematics and got graduated to become successful are Former CEO of Microsoft and owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Ballmer (Harvard pass out) and Reed Hastings, CEO of the colossal media platform – Netflix, also taught mathematics to the high school students.

Nowadays, YouTube is booming mainly because people like playing games and making content not for free mind it, they’re getting a huge amount of money which sometimes makes graduates shy of their monthly income. So just yesterday I was watching a podcast of Joe Rogan with Mr Beast-No1 YouTuber right now, and he told his story that he didn’t enjoy studying rather he was great at playing games and uploading different videos so he continued doing it and from initiating at 13, after a decade at 23, he is the leading face of YouTube and Content Creator on the online platform. You can do the partnership too it’s like the merging of a same or small talents to make it a big deal, SIDEMEN for an instance, it’s the group of seven people with varieties of talents and they create content every week to stay further from other YouTubers and also improve themselves by following fans’ suggestions. They are worth a lot more now than when they started out.

Yes, passion does give the desired output if you put enough effort and hard work into it. Not avoiding the fact of the power of focused and intellectual studies. No doubt if you have a unique talent and ability to stand out amongst the ordinary crowd, you’ll make your mama proud someday soon.